Tendulkar hails legacy of 'Little Master' Gavaskar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar / X

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar extended heartfelt birthday wishes to compatriot and fellow batting icon Sunil Gavaskar, who celebrated his 75th birthday on Wednesday.

Tendulkar praised Gavaskar for his lasting influence on Indian cricket and acknowledged the debt of gratitude owed to him for his contributions via a heartfelt tweet on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Gavaskar, one of India's greatest Test batsmen, turned 75 on Wednesday. Tendulkar, in his tribute, called Gavaskar one of his heroes and noted how he continues to become "younger and more energetic" with each passing day, remaining passionately involved with cricket.

Tendulkar wrote to his idol and "special batting hero," stating, "My special wishes to one of my special batting heroes, Mr. Sunil Gavaskar. You've crossed 75 years, my prayers for a long and healthy life. The more batters spend time at the crease, the more free-flowing they become. You are no different. You are becoming younger and more energetic by the day! To see you being as involved and as enthusiastic today about cricket, reflects how much you love the game. When an opener sets a good foundation, it becomes easy for the rest of the batting order. We all were inspired by you, and in turn, were able to inspire the next generation. Indian cricket owes a lot to your services. May you continue being involved with our beautiful game. Happy birthday, and I'll see you soon!"

Known as the 'Little Master,' Gavaskar made his international debut for India in 1971 and played until 1987. During his illustrious career, he established himself as the premier Test batsman of his era, amassing 10,122 runs in 125 matches at an average of 51.12, with 34 centuries and 45 fifties.

He was the first-ever Test cricketer to surpass 10,000 runs in the format.

Gavaskar also holds the record for the most runs in a Test series as a debutant, scoring 774 runs against the West Indies in a four-Test series at an average of 154.80, with four centuries and three fifties. He excelled against the West Indies, accumulating 2,749 runs in 27 Tests at an average of 65.45, including 13 centuries and seven fifties, with a highest score of 236*.