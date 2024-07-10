News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » KKR face 'make or break' scenario after Gambhir exit

KKR face 'make or break' scenario after Gambhir exit

Source: PTI
July 10, 2024 18:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Players and family of IPL Champions Kolkata Knight Riders celebrate following their win in the final. Photograph: KKR / Instagram

Kolkata Knight Riders and Team India are going through a transition as Gautam Gambhir steps away from the franchise to pursue national objectives.

After leading KKR to victory in 2012 and 2014, the team struggled to maintain their winning form. Despite their best efforts, they were runners-up in 2021, made the playoffs from 2016 to 2018, and faced group stage exits in five seasons.

In a bid to turn things around, Shah Rukh Khan asked Gambhir to rejoin the franchise as a mentor, emphasizing the importance of making the franchise successful. Though there was no more cricket discussion between them, Gambhir wholeheartedly took on the role of mentor.

From making bold decisions in player acquisitions, like signing Mitchell Starc for a record price in the IPL, to backing Sunil Narine as an opener, Gambhir's choices became the talk of the town.

 

Despite his limited coaching experience, Gambhir became a leading figure in world cricket. However, his departure from KKR, along with the likely move of KKR's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar to the Team India dressing room, creates a void for the franchise.

"Make it or break it. This is your own franchise," Shah Rukh had told Gambhir when he asked him to rejoin the franchise as a mentor.

Chandrakant Pandit, the head coach of KKR, expressed that it will be a significant challenge to rebuild the team after Gambhir's departure. He emphasized the importance of the upcoming mega auction and the need to think about player roles and team combinations.

"We will enter the IPL as the defending champions, so it's going to be a big thing. Every year you play, every tournament you compete, is a big challenge for coaches, support staff, and players," Pandit said, adding "It's going to be a big challenge and a responsibility for us to rebuild the side but I'm sure we will do a fine job,".

Pandit mentioned that, personally, he will miss the rapport and discussions he had with Gambhir during their title-winning campaign in 2024.

He also expressed his happiness at Gambhir being appointed as the head coach of the Indian cricket team and extended his best wishes to him for his new role. Additionally, Pandit acknowledged the value of Abhishek Nayar to the KKR and emphasized the importance of being happy for someone's career progress.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
The Gavaskar@75 Quiz
The Gavaskar@75 Quiz
Smriti Mandhana Sparks Dating Rumours
Smriti Mandhana Sparks Dating Rumours
Dravid Refuses Bigger Bonus
Dravid Refuses Bigger Bonus
Kathua ambush: 24 held as search for terrorists on
Kathua ambush: 24 held as search for terrorists on
Kathua ambush: How troops forced terrorists to flee
Kathua ambush: How troops forced terrorists to flee
50% prescriptions in India deviated from guidelines
50% prescriptions in India deviated from guidelines
PIX: Gill leads the way as India put up mammoth total
PIX: Gill leads the way as India put up mammoth total

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

'Sharp, bias-free' Gambhir to propel Indian cricket

'Sharp, bias-free' Gambhir to propel Indian cricket

Pakistan sack selectors after disappointing World Cup

Pakistan sack selectors after disappointing World Cup

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances