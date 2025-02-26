'Gill and Jaiswal will take Indian batting forward'

IMAGE: Shubaman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: BCCI/X

Former India opener Wasim Jaffar was all praise for Shubman Gill but said it is unfair to compare him with Indian modern legend Virat Kohli.

"It will be unfair on Shubman to judge him with Virat Kohli, Shubman is making his own road. He is playing terrific cricket. In England series, he was man-of-the-series. He made a good start to the Champions Trophy and I hope he will continue because everybody has expectations from him.

"It is nice to watch the way he is playing cricket," Jaffar said on Wednesday.

"He and the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal are going to take Indian batting forward.

Gibbs said India are favourites to win the Champions Trophy, and also lauded Gill as a "special player".

"Shubman is a special talent, he is technically correct and bit more talented," he said.

"India are obviously the favourites, they look very strong. But South Africa are also in a good space, obviously I understand their history when it comes to big tournaments but hopefully they can rectify thatand we can see South Africa and India in final. But India looks formidable."

Speaking to ANI, Jaffer said Jaiswal could benefit from being benched from the ongoing Champions Trophy.

Jaiswal, a young opening southpaw who has brought the thunder down on the ground since making his international debut, is struggling to find his spot in the ODIs.

With Gill raising the bar with his stellar performances in the opening slot in the ODIs, Jaiswal has found it hard to break through India's 50-over setup.

He was named in India's provisional 15-member squad for the ongoing Champions Trophy but was eventually dropped for mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy in a last-minute change.

Jaffer feels being benched could help Jaiswal increase his appetite when he returns to take the opener's role for the Indian men's team.

"I mean, Shubman is vice-captain, and he is in good form. I know Yashasvi must want to play, but the team should have space. But I think it could be good for him because sometimes when you sit out, it increases a player's hunger. So, I think he will be hungry when Yashasvi gets the opportunity," Jaffer told ANI during the India Corporate T20 Bash league event in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Jaiswal earned his maiden ODI cap for India in the first ODI against England during the buildup to the ongoing marquee event. With a moment of brilliance in the field, he took a stellar catch but failed to live up to the expectations with the bat.

The 23-year-old couldn't provide an explosive start and returned to the dressing room cheaply with a score of 15(22), laced with three boundaries.

On the other hand, Gill has been a force to be reckoned with in the ODIs. He concluded the three ODIs against England as the leading run-getter with a whopping 259 runs.

Gill rode high on his scorching form in the ongoing Champions Trophy and hammered 101 not out against Bangladesh. In the match against Pakistan, Gill topped up his eighth ODI ton with a solid 46.

Apart from the opening conundrum, Jaffer shared his views on the future of India stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The seasoned stars' future came on the radar after they put up an unimpressive show during the Test tour of Australia.

With the duo in the twilight phase of their illustrious careers, Jaffer feels Rohit and Virat should continue playing as long as they have form and fitness, regardless of age.

"We can't decide for them. They will decide their future. We should not talk about age. As long as your form and fitness are good, they should play," he added.