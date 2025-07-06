'Gill, a carbon copy of Kohli'

IMAGE: With a total of 430 runs at the Edgbaston Test, Gill has gone past Sunil Gavaskar to have the highest aggregate for India in a single Test. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Former England batter Jonathan Trott feels privileged to have watched current India captain Shubman Gill's double hundred and the second innings century in the Edgbaston Test which had shades of another genius Virat Kohli.

Gill scored 269 and 161 in both Indian innings and now has the second highest individual aggregate of runs in a single Test (430) behind former England skipper Graham Gooch.

“Today, he showed how complete a batter he is. It reminded me of the previous Indian number four -- almost a carbon copy of that genius. I don't think he could've dreamed of a better start to his first two Tests on this tour. Sure, he'd have liked to win at Headingley, but now he's hopefully set up a fantastic victory here tomorrow,” Trott told JioHotstar.

"I honestly feel privileged to be here and witness that innings. I can't recall him giving the English bowlers even a single chance. The way he shifted gears — hitting sixes at will — without slogging, just pure cricket shots, was something special."

Trott currently coaches Afghanistan and guided the team to T20 World Cup semifinal in 2024.