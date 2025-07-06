Gill's Vest Sparks Storm: Violation of BCCI Deal?

IMAGE: Screen grab of captain Shubman Gill making bold call.

Shubman Gill's first declaration as India’s Test captain at Edgbaston drew plenty of praise — but it's what he was wearing that’s now sparked unexpected controversy.

As fans celebrated his bold leadership, a black Nike vest he sported during the drinks break has triggered questions about a potential breach of BCCI’s apparel deal with Adidas.

It happened during the 83rd over of India’s second innings. With just over three sessions left in the match, the team looked set to bat on. But as the drinks break was called, Gill emerged in a black Nike vest and signalled Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja back to the dressing room, declaring the innings.

While the declaration drew praise for Gill’s leadership, eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out a potential misstep — the branding on his vest.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has an exclusive apparel deal with Adidas until March 2028, covering all national teams across formats. Nike, of course, is a direct competitor.

Some social media users didn’t hold back.

“Using Nike while our brand ambassador is Adidas…. shame on Gill. Hope BCCI takes action,” one user wrote.

“Looks like Shubman Gill just gave Adidas a Rs 250 crore masterclass in ‘Just Do It’ — with Nike!” said another.

But not everyone agrees with the outrage.

One user wrote, “I don’t know why people are trolling Shubman Gill for wearing a Nike T-shirt like he committed a heinous act. He regularly promotes Nike sportswear. Adidas hasn’t sponsored Gill — they’ve sponsored Team India’s jersey. Didn’t we see Virat wearing Puma everywhere too? So calm down!”

As of now, there’s been no official response from the BCCI.

Whether this wardrobe choice results in any formal action remains to be seen, but for now, the debate over player-brand boundaries is heating up just as much as Gill’s captaincy credentials.