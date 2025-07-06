'He's just getting started': Gill's childhood coach predicts

'Shubman is just getting started. He will make more records'

IMAGE: Shubman Gill led from the front with a memorable 269 (387) in the first innings and followed it up with a flamboyant 161 (162) in the second, rewriting the history books on Day 4. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill's childhood coach, Sukhwinder Tinku, praised him for his superb double century in the first innings, followed by a hundred in the second innings of the second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Tinku commended Gill's strong technical foundation and composure, expressing confidence that this is just the beginning of a record-breaking career.

Speaking to ANI, Sukhwinder Tinku said, "Shubman is just getting started. He will make more records. What he is today is a result of his technique. I train all my students with a focus on technique. He understood the game at a very young age and has always played with composure."

At a venue where India is yet to register its maiden Test win, Gill led from the front with a memorable 269 (387) in the first innings and followed it up with a flamboyant 161 (162) in the second, rewriting the history books on Day 4.

With a staggering 430 runs across both innings, Gill now holds the second-highest aggregate in a single Test match, behind England's Graham Gooch, who scored 456 runs (333 and 123) against India at Lord's in 1990.

Gill also became only the second batter to register 150-plus scores in both innings of a Test after Allan Border, who scored 150* and 153 against Pakistan in Lahore in 1980. His performance is also the first-ever instance of a 250-plus and a 150-plus score by a batter in the same Test.

The 25-year-old is only the second Indian, after Sunil Gavaskar, to score both a double century and a century in the same Test. He has also surpassed former captain and legendary batter Virat Kohli’s 243 and 50 to record the highest aggregate by an Indian captain in a Test match.

Gill is now the second Asian batter to score 350-plus runs in a Test outside the subcontinent, after Pakistan’s Hanif Mohammad, who made 354 (17 and 337) at Bridgetown in 1958.