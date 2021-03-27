News
Hope Stokes continues his form for Royals in IPL: Buttler

Hope Stokes continues his form for Royals in IPL: Buttler

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 27, 2021 20:37 IST
Ben Stokes

IMAGE: Ben Stokes in action for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL last year. Photograph: BCCI

Ben Stokes' aggressive batting has an intimidating effect on the bowlers and England's stand-in captain Jos Buttler wants the premier all-rounder to carry this rampaging form for Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming Indian Premier League, starting next month.

 

Stokes was promoted up the order in the first two ODIs and he roared back to form in the second game smashing an entertaining 99 from 52 balls, with 10 sixes.

"He is an intimidating guy to bowl at and may that form continue into tomorrow and as a fellow Rajasthan Royal into the IPL," the 30-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman said on Saturday, on the eve of the series deciding third and final ODI against India, in Pune.

Buttler was very impressed with Stokes' batting at No 3 and pointed out how the all-rounder has evolved as a player in the past few years.

"He has had a few (match-winning knocks) and his (2019) World Cup final (innings) was pretty good. But we all know the talent Ben has. I feel like his batting in the last few years has continued to improve and go to another level and we have seen that in all formats."

"It was impressive to watch how Ben (Stokes) always wants to bat. He is involved in the game as much as he can. It was fantastic to watch and it was no surprise that he played so well in that position," Buttler said at the pre-match virtual press conference ahead of the third ODI.

Buttler said that with so many options available, it is only a given that all players would like to play as many deliveries possible.

"And the same questions are asked, where I should bat, where Jonny (Bairstow) should bat, we have a wealth of talent at the moment in white-ball cricket and (there are) lots of guys, who want to face as many balls as possible, so it is no surprise that Ben played so well. It is a good headache to have for the guys in-charge," he said when asked whether Stokes could also bat one-drop in T20s.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
