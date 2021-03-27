News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid-19

Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid-19

Source: PTI
Last updated on: March 27, 2021 12:27 IST
Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar, however, informed that all his other family members have tested negative. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

India's cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in home isolation.

 

The former India captain confirmed the news on his social media handle.

One of the biggest names to have tested positive for the virus in recent times, Tendulkar, however, informed that all his other family members have tested negative.

"I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure COVID is kept at bay. However, I have tested positive today following mild symptoms," the 47-year-old wrote on his twitter handle.

"All others at home have tested negative. I have quarantined myself at home and I am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you," he further wrote in his official statement.

The COVID-19 cases have been on a surge in Maharashtra and Mumbai with over 36,000 positive cases recorded on Friday.

Tendulkar recently took part in the Road Safety World Series Challenge veteran's tournament in Raipur.

He led the Indian team to victory in the tournament

Source: PTI
