Vaughan questions India's 'safe' approach with the bat

March 27, 2021 16:37 IST

'Playing it safe for 40 overs with Bat might cost them in a World Cup at home in 2 yrs.'

IMAGE: KL Rahul and Virat Kohli during their 121-run partnership for the third wicket in the second ODI against England on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

A cautious approach with the bat during the first 40 overs might cost India the ODI World Cup at home in two years time, reckons former England skipper Michael Vaughan.

India have always followed the template of accelerating in the final 10 overs. It has worked on most occasions but recently World champions England have shown that attacking up front on batting tracks is the way forward.



In the first two ODIs, India adopted a similar approach as after batting steadily in the middle overs they exploded in the back end to score 112 and 126 runs in the last 10 overs respectively.



Vaughan believes Virat Kohli and his men have the firepower to put a 375-plus score on flat wickets and should look to bat positively throughout their 50 overs.



"Today should be a lesson to India ... Playing it safe for 40 overs with Bat might cost them in a World Cup at home in 2 yrs they have enough power & depth to get scores of 375 + on flat wickets. England leading the way with this approach," Vaughan tweeted.



Though India managed to bowl out England for 251 in 42.1 overs in the first ODI for a 66-run win, the second ODI saw the visitors overhaul a target of 336 with 39 balls to spare. England didn't take the foot off the padel after losing Roy as Bairstow and Ben Stokes went on a six-hitting spree to annihilate India by six wickets and level the series at 1-1.



The ODI series will be decided on Sunday when the two teams clash in the third and final game.