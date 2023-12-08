News
Gayle Rules The Skies!

Gayle Rules The Skies!

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 08, 2023 12:12 IST
IMAGE: The party never stops for the Universe Boss. Photographs: Kind courtesy Chris Gayle

Fans may miss his on-field heroics, but Chris Gayle is still the entertainer he always has been.

A glimpse into his social media account will reveal the larger-than-life attitude the former Windies batter believes in.

The party never stops for Gayle, be it be up in the skies! Taking to social media site Instagram, the Universe Boss shared snaps of his fun-filled flight.

Sharing a series of pictures, Gayle said, 'The most fun moment on a @emirates flight to date. Super duper staff!! Thanks to all. I love the hats.'

 

Before flying off to his next destination, Gayle soaked in the festive air of the holiday season. Posting pictures in front of a giant Christmas tree, Gayle just captioned it, 'Original'.

 

 

 
