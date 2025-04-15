Dhoni The Finisher Rises Again!

IMAGE: CSK Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni hits a boundary. Photographs: BCCI

Never write off Mahendra Singh Dhoni!



On Monday, April 14, 2025, Lucknow Super Giants learnt that lesson the hard way as they fell to Dhoni's brilliance.



The CSK captain's vintage finishing act powered his side to a five wicket win, snapping a five match losing streak.



This season has seen Dhoni under rare scrutiny. As CSK stumbled through losses, for perhaps the first time in his storied career, the legend was the receiving end from section of fans this season.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the first player in IPL history to complete 200 dismissals.

In what appears to be his IPL swansong, Dhoni has mostly chosen a supporting role, often batting at No. 9. It's a clear message: He wants the top and middle order to take greater responsibility.



The toll of a long career is also showing. Coach Stephen Fleming had admitted earlier in the season that Dhoni can't bat at full tilt for 10 overs anymore as his knees 'aren't what they used to be.'



But when CSK needed him most, Dhoni stepped up. With Ruturaj Gaikwad injured, the 43 year old didn't hesitate to retake the captaincy, taking charge of the team he has to five IPL titles.

Back as captain for the first time since leading CSK to the IPL 2023 title, Dhoni didn't have a great start to the role. They were shot out for 103/9 against Kolkata Knight Riders -- their lowest total at home -- to suffer an embarrassing eight wicket defeat, as they lost three games in a row at Chepauk for the first time.



But things returned to normalcy for CSK fans on Monday when Dhoni guided CSK to victory.



He read the conditions perfectly, electing to field despite suggestions to bat first on a two-paced pitch. The dew helped, as LSG's bowlers faltered with their lengths and discipline, conceding extras and boundary balls under pressure in the closing stage.



Dhoni's captaincy was also top notch. The decision to use three overs each of pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj, not only resulted in early wickets but also restricted LSG to 42/2 in the Powerplay -- the first time that CSK had managed to keep their opposition under the 50-mark in the Powerplay this season.



He was excellent in the field, taking a sharp stumping and a catch to become the first wicketkeeper to surpass 200 dismissals in the IPL.

Then there was a moment of genius when he got Abdul Samad run out with an underarm throw lobbed over the batter's head while he was scrambling across to complete the run.



Then came the defining moment.



At 111/5 in 15 overs, with CSK under pressure, Dhoni walked out to deafening cheers as fans of both CSK and LSG came together to applaud the legend. With 56 needed off the last five overs on a sluggish pitch, it wasn't easy. But he rolled back the years.



He set the tone by hitting Avesh Khan for successive boundaries off the last two balls of the 16th over.

With Shivam Dube struggling with his timing, Dhoni took it upon himself to lead the charge. He ensured that CSK got a boundary or two every over. Shardul Thakur's slower ball was sent flying over midwicket for a one-handed six as the CSK legend swung the slower ball powerfully across the line.



Avesh tried to go full and wide as Dhoni got a lucky boundary courtesy of an outside edge. He raced to 20 from eight balls as CSK were firmly back in the contest with 24 needed from the last two overs.



Shardul Thakur failed to find his rhythm in the 19th over, bowling a full toss which Dube guided for a four before he slashed a high full toss, ruled a no ball for height, over third man for a six.



Dhoni got a lifeline when he was put down by Ravi Bishnoi in the covers before he despatched a full toss from Thakur over midwicket for a four.



19 runs from the 19th over had sealed the deal before Dube finished it off in the final over when he smashed Avesh for a boundary through the covers in the final over.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant celebrates his half-century. Photographs: BCCI

It was also a night of redemption for Rishabh Pant.



Underwhelming with the bat this season -- just 40 runs from five innings -- Pant rose to the occasion with a mature 63 off 49 balls on a testing surface.



LSG's top heavy batting line-up was left in shambles after their two key batters Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran perished in the Powerplay.



Pant began with a flicked four off Anshul Kamboj, then produced a jaw-dropping reverse scoop six over third man off fast bowler Jamie Overton.



He stitched key partnerships in the middle, putting on a 50-run stand with Mitchell Marsh before adding another 53 in the death overs with Abdul Samad.

Pant's most memorable shot of the day was certainly the glorious drive through the covers off Mathesha Pathirana for a boundary. But after that point onwards, he struggled as he went into freeze mode against the spinners, struggling to not only get the boundaries but was also unable to rotate the strike.

Rishabh Pant has scored just 31 from 43 balls against spinners in IPL 2025, while hitting 72 from 56 balls against pacers.

Pant broke free in style as he whipped Pathirana over midwicket for a six and pulled the pacer for a six over square leg to bring up his first fifty of the season from 42 balls.



This was Pant's second slowest fifty in the IPL, after the 46-ball fifty against RCB in IPL 2021.



It was his first fifty after 19 innings in T20 cricket.



He perished in the final over after hitting 63 from 49 balls but his knock was instrumental in taking LSG to 166/7.