Everyone Wants To Hug Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni remains the heart-throb of cricket wherever he plays.



During every IPL match, the Chennai Super Kings legend is swarmed by opponents and coaches eager for a moment with him.



On Monday, April 14 2025, despite playing an away game against Lucknow Super Giants, a sea of yellow filled the stands in Lucknow, cheering Dhoni.



The CSK captain delivered a masterclass, smashing an unbeaten 26 off 11 balls, hitting four fours and a six, to steer CSK to a thrilling five-wicket win, snapping their five match losing streak.

Rishabh Pant, who shares a close bond with Dhoni and considers him his mentor, hugs him during the toss.

Lucknow Super Giants Mentor Zaheer Khan hugs his 2011 World Cup captain.

LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka dons a rare smile after losing a match. Remember, Goenka had sacked Dhoni as Rising Pune Supergiant captain back in 2017.

That's IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal hugging Dhoni.

Even the umpire turned into a fan boy as he greets Dhoni after the match.

BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla speaks to Dhoni before the game.

What a lovely and rare picture of Dhoni laughing! What did Zaheer say to make Thala crack up?

Photographs: BCCI