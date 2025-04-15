HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Everyone Wants To Hug Dhoni

Everyone Wants To Hug Dhoni

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 15, 2025 14:03 IST

x

Mahendra Singh Dhoni remains the heart-throb of cricket wherever he plays.

During every IPL match, the Chennai Super Kings legend is swarmed by opponents and coaches eager for a moment with him.

On Monday, April 14 2025, despite playing an away game against Lucknow Super Giants, a sea of yellow filled the stands in Lucknow, cheering Dhoni.

The CSK captain delivered a masterclass, smashing an unbeaten 26 off 11 balls, hitting four fours and a six, to steer CSK to a thrilling five-wicket win, snapping their five match losing streak.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant, who shares a close bond with Dhoni and considers him his mentor, hugs him during the toss.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Zaheer Khan

Lucknow Super Giants Mentor Zaheer Khan hugs his 2011 World Cup captain.

LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka dons a rare smile after losing a match. Remember, Goenka had sacked Dhoni as Rising Pune Supergiant captain back in 2017.

That's IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal hugging Dhoni.

Even the umpire turned into a fan boy as he greets Dhoni after the match.

BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla speaks to Dhoni before the game.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

What a lovely and rare picture of Dhoni laughing! What did Zaheer say to make Thala crack up?

 

Photographs: BCCI

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Gloves of Glory: Dhoni Creates History!
Gloves of Glory: Dhoni Creates History!
Can Sai Catch Up With Pooran In MVP Race?
Can Sai Catch Up With Pooran In MVP Race?
Who Pays Fines Imposed On IPL Captains?
Who Pays Fines Imposed On IPL Captains?
Dhoni The Finisher Rises Again!
Dhoni The Finisher Rises Again!
God makes it very tough: Dhoni
God makes it very tough: Dhoni

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Where You Walk in Dr Ambedkar's Footsteps

webstory image 2

10 Horror Titles To Watch On OTT

webstory image 3

The Joy of Buttermilk: 7 Refreshing Recipes

VIDEOS

Dr S Jaishankar visits Statue of Unity in Kevadia1:09

Dr S Jaishankar visits Statue of Unity in Kevadia

Mrunal keeps it cool and classy at the airport!1:17

Mrunal keeps it cool and classy at the airport!

Akshay Kumar, Hardeep Singh Puri attend screening of movie 'Kesari 2' in Delhi1:25

Akshay Kumar, Hardeep Singh Puri attend screening of...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD