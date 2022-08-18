Vinod Kambli Needs HELP!

IMAGE: Vinod Kambli has requested the Mumbai Cricket Association for a cricket assignment. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vinod Kambli/Instagram

Vinod Kambli has petitioned the Mumbai Cricket Association for cricket-related assignments.

Kambli says his only source of income is the Rs 30,000 pension that he receives from the BCCI, and for that he is grateful.

'I am a retired cricketer who is completely dependent on the pension from the BCCI. My only payment (source of income) at the moment is from the Board, for which I am really thankful and grateful. It takes care of my family,' Kambli told the Mid-Day newspaper in an interview.

Kambli and Sachin Tendulkar began their cricketing careers at the same school, and Kambli said he didn't expect anything from the legend as 'he has always been there for me'.

'He knows everything, but I am not expecting anything from him. He gave me the TMGA (Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy) assignment. I was very happy. He has been a very good friend. He has always been there for me,' Kambli said.

In only his third Test, against England in Bombay in 1993, Kambli scored a magnificent double century (224) and followed it up with another double hundred (227) against Zimbabwe in the one-off Delhi Test.

That put the stylish southpaw on par then with Don Bradman and Wally Hammond as the only batsmen to score double centuries in successive innings.

Kambli was part of the coaching staff of a team in the 2019 T20 Mumbai League. Later, Tendulkar appointed him a mentor for young cricketers at the Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy in Nerul, Navi Mumbai. However, Kambli found Nerul too far to travel from his Bandra, northwest Mumbai, home. After COVID-19, he said he doesn't have an active cricket assignment.

'I need assignments where I can work with youngsters,' Kambli told Mid-Day. 'I was seeking help from the MCA (the Mumbai Cricket Association)... I have a family to look after. I told the MCA many times that if you require me, I am there.'

'Mumbai cricket has given me a lot. I owe my life to this game.'