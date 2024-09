Photograph: ANI Photo

Ahead of India's Test and T20I series against Bangladesh, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir made a pilgrimage to the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.

Gambhir performed traditional rituals at the shrine, seeking blessings and divine guidance.

This isn't the first time Gambhir has sought solace at the Kamakhya temple; he has previously visited the shrine, including during the Indian Premier League.