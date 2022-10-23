News
Ireland's Dockrell plays vs SL despite testing positive

Source: PTI
October 23, 2022 12:15 IST
IMAGE: Ireland included George Dockrell for their T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka on Sunday despite the all-rounder being identified as "potentially positive" for COVID-19. Photograph: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

The T20 World Cup reported its first COVID-19 case as Ireland all-rounder George Dockrell was identified as "potentially positive" for the virus ahead of their match against Sri Lanka, in Hobart on Sunday.

But despite being COVID positive, Dockrell took the field against Sri Lanka and made 14 off 16 balls.

 

Dockrell has been identified as "potentially positive" for COVID-19, confirmed Cricket Ireland, adding that he is being managed in accordance with the guidelines of the ICC and national authorities.

As per the current regulations, a positive test does not stop a player from playing in the T20 World Cup or training with his teammate.

However, the positive player is required to travel separately on match and training days.

"Dockrell's symptoms are mild, however team medical staff have managed his movements and interactions in line with tournament and government protocols in a bid for him to play in Sunday's encounter with Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval," said a report on t20worldcup.com.

"The ICC Chief Medical Officer, opposition team and stadium staff have been informed of the situation."

The 30-year-old Dockrell had scored an unbeaten 27-ball 39 in Ireland's six-wicket win over Scotland in the qualifiers.

After Sri Lanka, Ireland will play Afghanistan in their second Super 12 match in Melbourne on October 28.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
