EPL PIX: Liverpool get lost, Palace shatters, City win

IMAGES from the English Premier League matches played on Sunday.

Manchester City back to winning ways with a win over Brighton

IMAGE: Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring their third goal with Erling Braut Haaland, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Erling Haaland struck twice and Kevin de Bruyne scored a stunning second-half goal as Manchester City earned a 3-1 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

The victory moved second-placed City to 26 points after 11 games, one behind leaders Arsenal who visit Southampton on Sunday. Brighton are eighth on 15 points.

Haaland scored for the seventh consecutive home game in all competitions to give City the lead midway through the first half and then fired in a penalty in the 43rd minute after a VAR review ruled that visiting captain Lewis Dunk had fouled Bernardo Silva.

Brighton deservedly pulled back a goal early in the second half when Leandro Trossard rifled a shot under diving City goalkeeper Ederson from the edge of the area.

Trossard nearly found an equaliser when he tore down the left wing and towards goal but this time Ederson got the better of him and blocked the shot to force a corner.

City captain De Bruyne then killed off the visitors' hopes of snatching a point by curling a shot from outside the area high into the net in the 75th minute.

Brighton are still searching for their first win under Roberto De Zerbi, but gave a good account of themselves, pressing City high up the pitch.

"The game was one of the toughest we could face as they proposed the type of game we are not used to, they played a man-to-man game and we were lucky to have the quality for the third goal. I said to the players at half-time how difficult it would be but in the end, we did it," City manager Pep Guardiola told reporters.

Brighton fell behind to the type of goal City are not usually associated with, a long kick downfield from goalkeeper Ederson which landed at the feet of Haaland after a mix-up between Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez and defender Adam Webster.

The Norwegian striker outmuscled Webster and then, walked the ball into the net, grabbing his 21st goal of the season in all competitions, after failing to score for the first time in 11 matches in last week's 1-0 defeat away to Liverpool.

Brighton continued to play well but were pegged back again when referee Craig Pawson was advised by the video assistant referee to review the tackle by Dunk on Silva, having initially allowed play to continue.

Haaland made no mistake to tot up his 22nd goal of the campaign which was also City's 600th Premier League strike under Guardiola.

"We played a good game against one of the most important teams in the Premier League, Europe and the world but we lost," said Brighton coach De Zerbi.

Liverpool gets lost in the forest at Nottingham

IMAGE: Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Nottingham Forest stunned Liverpool as Taiwo Awoniyi sealed a 1-0 win with a second-half goal to lift the Midlands club off the foot of the Premier League table on Saturday.

A below-par Liverpool, seeking a third consecutive league win, could have few complaints as Forest produced a superb performance to earn their second victory of the season.

Juergen Klopp's side were off the pace in the first half as a disciplined Forest side knocked them out of their rhythm.

Forest went ahead in the 55th minute when Awoniyi, who was once on Liverpool's books but never played a game, poached a rebound after his initial effort struck the post.

The hosts were dangerous on the counter-attack and had several chances to give themselves some breathing space.

But they were indebted to keeper Dean Henderson who made a series of saves, the best coming in stoppage time when he somehow kept out a sensational Virgil van Dijk close-range header from a corner.

Forest held on and moved to 19th place with nine points from 12 games, one ahead of Leicester City.

Liverpool, still without an away win in the league, are in seventh place with 16 points from 11 games.

After a poor start to the season, Klopp's side had built up some momentum with last weekend's stormy win over champions Manchester City and followed that up by beating West Ham in midweek.

Even with several injuries to contend with, notably Thiago and Darwin Nunez being ruled out, they were expected to roll over a Forest side finding life tough back in the elite.

But Steve Cooper's side were magnificent as they gained a result that could kickstart their season in what was the first league meeting between the clubs since 1999.

"It has to be a turning point. If we can beat Liverpool, we can beat anyone," Forest's Ryan Yates said.

"The performance I can explain, but not the result. It's a big blow." Klopp said, admitting his side had not been at their best and pointing to a series of missed chances.

Liverpool struggled to break down Forest's defensive ranks in the first half with Mohamed Salah failing to connect properly with one chance and Van Dijk squandering a headed opportunity.

Forest were compact and a threat on the counter-attack with Jesse Lingard shooting straight at Alisson from one break.

Awoniyi, who was loaned out by Liverpool to several clubs before joining Union Berlin last season, was a thorn in Liverpool's side throughout and Forest's goal stemmed from a free kick conceded on the powerful forward by Joe Gomez on the halfway line, earning him a yellow card.

The ball was launched diagonally towards Steve Cook who drilled in a low cross towards Awoniyi who shinned his first effort against the post before steering home the rebound.

Harvey Elliott forced Henderson into a save almost immediately but Forest could have made it 2-0 on the counter-attack when Morgan Gibbs White was denied by a superb sliding block by James Milner while Brennan Johnson also went close.

Henderson was forced into action again to deny Trent Alexander-Arnold from close range and the keeper was to produce more heroics as the minutes ticked down.

Liverpool laid siege to the Forest goal late on with Van Dijk volleying wide with the goal gaping and then seeing his header superbly saved by Henderson.

"This is a big win but only a win. We've got to build on that and carry on. To win a game against someone like Liverpool, you need to have very good moments at both ends. We've done that today," Forest boss Cooper said.

Crystal Palace get shattered by Everton

IMAGE: Everton's Anthony Gordon celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his first goal of the season as Everton ended their three-match losing streak in the Premier League with an impressive 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at home, on Saturday.

Frank Lampard's team climbed four spots to 11th in the league table on 13 points after 12 games, while Palace slipped to 12th on 13 points with a game in hand.

"For the team and for myself to get the win today, it went exactly how I hoped. It's been a while, one I've been waiting for, one I've been looking forward to and I felt like myself today. It's been a long time coming but great to get the result. A lot of hard work has gone into getting that first goal so I am over the moon," Calvert-Lewin said.

Calvert-Lewin, playing in his fourth game after returning from a knee injury, put Everton ahead in the 11th minute when he picked up a clever pass from Alex Iwobi and flicked the ball around Marc Guehi before slotting it into the bottom corner.

Ten minutes later, Anthony Gordon came close to doubling the hosts' lead with a long-range strike which forced a save from Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, who got a fingertip to the ball to tip it over.

Palace made a bright start in the second half as Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew looked dangerous in the Everton box, but the home side's defenders kept them quiet.

Gordon finally got his goal in the 63rd minute when he tapped in the rebound from Vitaliy Mykolenko's saved shot, but the goal was disallowed for offside. The VAR later overturned the decision causing the crowd at Goodison Park to burst into celebrations.

Dwight McNeil came off the bench and scored in the 84th minute to wrap up the win for Everton as he finished off a brilliant team move, slotting home after a clever one-two with Iwobi, who bagged his second assist of the game.

The result ended Palace's unbeaten run of three league games and also means that they are yet to win an away league game this term.

"I think we were second best in every department of the game. We saw a team who played with determination to win the game and we didn't match that level. It was a bad team performance." Palace manager Patrick Vieira told the BBC. We didn't start well at all and we lost the ball in our own half. The way we recovered wasn't aggressive enough. Today was a bad day for us,"