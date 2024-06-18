Gambhir Team India's Next Head Coach

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir is the only candidate to have applied for the coach's post of the Indian team. Photograph: BCCI

Gautam Gambhir is all set to take over as the new head coach of Team India after Rahul Dravid's tenure ends this month at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup.



Gambhir's appointment will be a mere formality as the former India player is the only candidate to have applied for the coach's post of the Indian team, said a report in the Indian Express newspaper.

Gambhir, who is the mentor of IPL Champions Kolkata Knight Riders, will appear for an interview before BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee over a Zoom video call on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.



The CAC consists of former India players Jatin Kulkarni, Ashok Malhotra and Sulakshana Naik.



BCCI had invited applications for the coach's post in May and despite many former cricketers linked to the job, they received only one application.



Dravid, who took charge of the team in November 2021, didn't reapply.



'I love doing the job. I have really enjoyed coaching India and I think it's a truly special job to do. I enjoyed working with this team and it's a great bunch of boys to work with but unfortunately just the kind of schedules and where I find myself in the stage in my life, I don't think I will be able to reapply,' Dravid had said in New York earlier this month.

Gambhir, who as mentor played a crucial role in KKR winning their third IPL title last month, had said he would 'love to coach' the Indian team.



'There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team. You are representing 140 crore Indians and those across the globe as well,' said Gambhir, who was part of the Indian team that won the 2007 World T20 and the 2011 ODI World Cup.

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir meets with Home Minister Amit A Shah. Photograph: Gautam Gambhir /X

Over the weekend, Gambhir -- who served as the Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha member from East Delhi from 2019 to 2024 -- met BCCI Secretary Jay Amit Shah's father, Home Minister Amit A Shah.

'Met with Hon'ble HM Shri @AmitShah Ji to congratulate him on recent electoral success. His leadership as the Home Minister will further strengthen the security and stability of our nation!', Gambhir tweeted alongide a photograph from the meeting.