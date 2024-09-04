News
How Bangladesh Celebrated Historic Win

How Bangladesh Celebrated Historic Win

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 04, 2024 08:40 IST
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto

IMAGE: Bangladesh Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and player of the series Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Photograph: PCB/X
 

In a stunning display of cricketing prowess, the Bangladesh cricket team scripted a historic moment by achieving a clean sweep over Pakistan in a two Test series played away from home.

This remarkable achievement, led by Najmul Shanto's astute captaincy, showcased the team's growth, resilience, and unwavering determination.

A chorus of 'Amra Korbo Joy' echoed through the Bangladesh dressing room as the players celebrated their triumph, a testament to their spirit.

 

Video: Kind courtesy BCB/X

Prior to this series, Bangladesh had never won a Test match against Pakistan.

Veterans Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim played pivotal roles in the first Test while youngsters Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Mehidy Hasan, and Litton Das shone in the second.
Bangladesh's victory in the second Test was particularly remarkable as they fought back from a challenging position to secure a six wicket win.

