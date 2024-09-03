News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » McCullum takes over England's charge across all formats

McCullum takes over England's charge across all formats

September 03, 2024 19:44 IST
England new coach Brendon McCullum

IMAGE: Brendon McCullum's commitment to England has been extended until the end of 2027, and he will take on the role of white-ball coach starting with the India tour in January. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

England Test head coach Brendon McCullum will also take charge of their white-ball teams from January next year, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Tuesday.

 

The 42-year-old former New Zealand captain will replace Matthew Mott, who stepped down following England's T20 World Cup semi-final exit against eventual champions India in June.

McCullum has extended his contract until the end of 2027, having begun his tenure in May 2022. His white-ball stint with England will start when they tour India in January.

Former England batter Marcus Trescothick will continue to serve as interim head coach for this month's series against Australia and the tour of the Caribbean starting in October.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Test team, and I'm excited to extend my role to include the white-ball sides," McCullum said in a statement.

"This new challenge is something I'm ready to embrace, and I'm eager to work closely with (white-ball captain) Jos (Buttler) and the team to build on the strong foundations that are already in place."

"Managing Director of England Men's Cricket) Rob Key's vision for the future of English cricket is something that really resonated with me," he added.

"The idea of a unified coaching structure, especially with the schedule easing next year, made perfect sense."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
