News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ex-India keeper Ratra named as national selector

Ex-India keeper Ratra named as national selector

Last updated on: September 03, 2024 19:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ajay Ratra, BCCI appoints new selector

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday that Ajay Ratra, a renowned former Indian wicketkeeper-batter, has been appointed as the newest member of the Men's Selection Committee. He will replace Salil Ankola, bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge to the panel.

 

Ratra's impressive career includes 6 Tests and 12 ODIs for India. Representing Haryana, he amassed nearly 4000 runs and achieved over 240 dismissals in over 90 First Class matches.

As a selector, Ratra will join the existing members of the committee in identifying and nurturing the next generation of talented Indian cricketers.

His extensive coaching experience, having served as Head Coach of Assam, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, and his involvement in the Indian team's coaching staff during their ODI series in South Africa in 2023, will undoubtedly contribute to his role as a selector.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
WTC: Where does Pak stand after series loss to B'desh?
WTC: Where does Pak stand after series loss to B'desh?
Did Serena Come To Cheer Old Flame?
Did Serena Come To Cheer Old Flame?
What Happens When Djokovic Loses...
What Happens When Djokovic Loses...
Talks on with AAP for alliance in H'yana, but...: Cong
Talks on with AAP for alliance in H'yana, but...: Cong
Make watertight case: HC on Badlapur girls' abuse
Make watertight case: HC on Badlapur girls' abuse
'We weren't ready for Tests': Pak captain admits
'We weren't ready for Tests': Pak captain admits
Bengal assembly passes anti-rape bill amid protests
Bengal assembly passes anti-rape bill amid protests

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Paris Paralympics: STUNNING PIX!

Paris Paralympics: STUNNING PIX!

'This is Hurting': Pakistan legends blast team

'This is Hurting': Pakistan legends blast team

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances