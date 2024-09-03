Ex-India keeper Ratra named as national selector

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday that Ajay Ratra, a renowned former Indian wicketkeeper-batter, has been appointed as the newest member of the Men's Selection Committee. He will replace Salil Ankola, bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge to the panel.

Ratra's impressive career includes 6 Tests and 12 ODIs for India. Representing Haryana, he amassed nearly 4000 runs and achieved over 240 dismissals in over 90 First Class matches.

As a selector, Ratra will join the existing members of the committee in identifying and nurturing the next generation of talented Indian cricketers.

His extensive coaching experience, having served as Head Coach of Assam, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, and his involvement in the Indian team's coaching staff during their ODI series in South Africa in 2023, will undoubtedly contribute to his role as a selector.