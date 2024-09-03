WTC: Where does Pakistan stand after series loss to B'desh?

IMAGE: Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates winning the second Test against Pakistan. Photograph: Bangladesh Cricket Board/X

Bangladesh's dominant 2-0 series sweep over Pakistan has significantly boosted their position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

This series victory holds even greater significance for Bangladesh. According to the ICC, it marks their first Test series win (of two matches or more) against a team other than Zimbabwe and the West Indies.

The win has propelled Bangladesh to No 4 in the ICC World Test Championship standings, surpassing England, with 33 points in six matches.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's loss has had a detrimental impact on their WTC aspirations. They remain stagnant in the eighth position, second from last, with 16 points in seven games.

India continues to lead the WTC table with a commanding 68.52 points in 9 games. Australia holds the second spot with 62.5 points in 12 matches.