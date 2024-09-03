'A win for the people': Bangladesh captain's emotional message

'We are paying tribute to the individuals who recently passed away in our nation during the protest and we are praying for their souls'

IMAGE: Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto proudly writes Bangladesh on the Rawalpindi Honours Board after sealing a historic 2-0 series victory over Pakistan. Photograph: PCB/X

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto expressed hope that his team's historic 2-0 Test series victory over Pakistan would bring some joy to his compatriots during a time of hardship.

The recent civil unrest that led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the devastating flash floods that affected millions have created a challenging atmosphere in Bangladesh.

"Everyone in Bangladesh has been struggling a lot in the past 1 1/2 months," Shanto said after the second Test victory. "We know cricket is a source of great emotion for our people, so I hope this win will bring them some smiles."

"We are paying tribute to the individuals who recently passed away in our nation during the protest and we are praying for their souls," Shanto said.

More than 450 people were killed during the protests, many by police fire.

The victory was a remarkable achievement for Bangladesh, following their 10-wicket win in the first Test.

In the second Test, they staged a remarkable comeback from a precarious 26-6 in their first innings to eventually secure a 12-run lead. The fast bowlers then dismissed Pakistan for 172, and Bangladesh chased down the target of 185 with ease.

Shanto attributed the victory to the team's improved belief and the outstanding performances of Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who rescued Bangladesh from a perilous situation.

“The belief in the dressing room is very different this time,” Shanto said.

He also praised the young fast bowlers, Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana, for their impressive bowling display.

“We read the conditions very well,” Shanto said.

“The bowlers did their job … and just tried to bowl in the channel for a long time, not like one or two overs. The bowlers did a lot of hard work and that's why we got the result.”

The series win in Pakistan, Bangladesh's second away series victory, has boosted their morale and confidence ahead of their upcoming tour of India. Shanto believes that this success will serve as a valuable stepping stone for the team.