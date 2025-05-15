HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Gambhir expected in Mumbai for crucial meeting with BCCI: Report

May 15, 2025 10:00 IST

Gambhir with Kohli and Agarkar

Photograph: ICC/X

India’s Head Coach Gautam Gambhir is expected to arrive in Mumbai on Thursday for a key meeting with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), according to a report by The Times of India.

A leading journalist from the national daily tweeted on Wednesday: “#Breaking: Hearing that India head coach @GautamGambhir is likely to be in Mumbai tomorrow for an important meeting to finalise captain for the upcoming five-match Test tour of England @BCCI.”

 

The meeting comes following the recent retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Test cricket, just days before the squad selection for the England series.

According to multiple reports, Gambhir has requested full authority over the team’s operations, including selection and policy decisions, as he looks to eliminate the longstanding “superstar culture” within the squad.

A report by Dainik Bhaskar claims that Gambhir wants complete autonomy in cricketing matters, especially after India's recent struggles in the longer format, including a home series loss to New Zealand and a disappointing tour of Australia. With no senior figures left to counter his decisions, Gambhir is expected to have a decisive say in team affairs.

As for the Test captaincy, the frontrunners are Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah. While Bumrah was Rohit’s official deputy and has previously captained the side in Australia, concerns over his injury history might tilt the decision in Gill’s favour.

Gambhir is reportedly inclined toward appointing a young captain who can serve as a close ally in shaping the team’s future, with Gill fitting that profile.

