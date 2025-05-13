HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » How Lalchand Rajput helped Kohli become the best of the best

How Lalchand Rajput helped Kohli become the best of the best

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 13, 2025 17:04 IST

x

 Lalchand Rajput giving batting lessons to Virat Kohli at the MCA, in October 2014

IMAGE: Lalchand Rajput giving batting lessons to Virat Kohli at the MCA, in October 2014. Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli FC/X

Virat Kohli had nothing to boast of as he returned from a forgettable tour of England in 2014 with his pride dented by James Anderson.

Desperate to assert himself on the big stage, Kohli dialled his Under-19 coach Lalchand Rajput. Sachin Tendulkar too had offered some tips, but a two-week training camp in Mumbai with Rajput was the real turning point in Kohli's career.

 

Kohli's desperation was justified as the numbers -- 134 runs from 5 Tests at 13 and 54 runs from 4 ODIs at 18 -- reflected his struggles in the seam-friendly English conditions.

"I had known him from Under-19 days and we had a good rapport because I could understand him. I had spent a good amount of time with him -- from 2006 to 2007 with India U19. So, it was good to get a call from him after that England tour in 2014, where he didn't have a good series," Rajput told PTI from Netherlands.

So, what were the areas he worked in Kohli's batting?

"We had a two-week camp in Mumbai. By then, he had already improved a lot as a batter from his U19 days, and it was clear that he was on his way to become a great player. It was a matter of working on a few areas closely.

"His head was falling a little bit and his footwork was a little indecisive. So, we worked on those areas a bit. He has always been receptive and adaptive as a batter, and he did that here too as he quickly made the changes before going to Australia," said Rajput.

Those two weeks of rigours did not fail Kohli as the Delhi man firmly established himself as a premier batter during the tour to Australia from November 2014.

Kohli hammered twin tons in Adelaide followed by masterly hundreds in Melbourne and Sydney, aggregating 692 runs from four Tests at an average of 86.50 with four centuries.

It started Kohli's climb to peaks rarely touched by any other batters of his time, making 5347 runs from 55 matches at an average of 63.65 with 21 hundreds.

Virat Kohli celebrates his century in the 2nd innings during the first Test against Australia in Adelaide, December 14, 2014

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his century in the 2nd innings during the first Test against Australia in Adelaide, December 14, 2014. Photograph: Michael Dodge/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Rajput was not entirely surprised either.

"He just believes in excellence. He doesn't want to be number 2, he always wants to be number 1. That is his hunger and pride for what he plays for," he said.

However, the former India batter was a bit surprised by Kohli's sudden departure from Test cricket, a format to which he gave his heart and effort.

"I would always say that he is so fit, he could have played a couple of seasons more. He is so fit and passionate that I feel that he has plenty of cricket left in him.

"We would love to see him, but again it is his personal decision and he must have thought about it a lot before taking it and we have to respect it," he added.

Now that Kohli has retired from Test cricket, Rajput feels that the cricketing community will miss his supercharged presence.

"He really liked Test cricket and he has always advocated it. He always believed that Test cricket should be taken very seriously and he showed it by the way he used to go about in Test cricket. I think Test cricket has been very alive because of him.

"I don't know what the future holds, but definitely Test cricket will miss him. The cricket community overall will miss him," he noted.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

When Kohli's India Conquered Australia
When Kohli's India Conquered Australia
'Virat's energy and Rohit's composure will be missed'
'Virat's energy and Rohit's composure will be missed'
Controversies That Dotted Kohli's Test Career
Controversies That Dotted Kohli's Test Career
For Virat, Test was the ultimate format: Pujara
For Virat, Test was the ultimate format: Pujara
Why Delhi Ranji coach is shocked at Kohli's retirement
Why Delhi Ranji coach is shocked at Kohli's retirement

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Indian Celebs At Cannes '25

webstory image 2

7 Punjabi Recipes You Cannot Live Without

webstory image 3

Kohli's No Butter Chicken Diet Explained

VIDEOS

India opens gates of Salal dams, causing waters of Chenab to swell3:36

India opens gates of Salal dams, causing waters of Chenab...

Sunny Leone rocks her black & white outfit as she gets clicked in Mumbai1:10

Sunny Leone rocks her black & white outfit as she gets...

Tejasswi Prakash hides her face from paps1:34

Tejasswi Prakash hides her face from paps

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD