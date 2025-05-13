How Lalchand Rajput helped Kohli become the best of the best

IMAGE: Lalchand Rajput giving batting lessons to Virat Kohli at the MCA, in October 2014. Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli FC/X

Virat Kohli had nothing to boast of as he returned from a forgettable tour of England in 2014 with his pride dented by James Anderson.

Desperate to assert himself on the big stage, Kohli dialled his Under-19 coach Lalchand Rajput. Sachin Tendulkar too had offered some tips, but a two-week training camp in Mumbai with Rajput was the real turning point in Kohli's career.

Kohli's desperation was justified as the numbers -- 134 runs from 5 Tests at 13 and 54 runs from 4 ODIs at 18 -- reflected his struggles in the seam-friendly English conditions.

"I had known him from Under-19 days and we had a good rapport because I could understand him. I had spent a good amount of time with him -- from 2006 to 2007 with India U19. So, it was good to get a call from him after that England tour in 2014, where he didn't have a good series," Rajput told PTI from Netherlands.

So, what were the areas he worked in Kohli's batting?

"We had a two-week camp in Mumbai. By then, he had already improved a lot as a batter from his U19 days, and it was clear that he was on his way to become a great player. It was a matter of working on a few areas closely.

"His head was falling a little bit and his footwork was a little indecisive. So, we worked on those areas a bit. He has always been receptive and adaptive as a batter, and he did that here too as he quickly made the changes before going to Australia," said Rajput.

Those two weeks of rigours did not fail Kohli as the Delhi man firmly established himself as a premier batter during the tour to Australia from November 2014.

Kohli hammered twin tons in Adelaide followed by masterly hundreds in Melbourne and Sydney, aggregating 692 runs from four Tests at an average of 86.50 with four centuries.

It started Kohli's climb to peaks rarely touched by any other batters of his time, making 5347 runs from 55 matches at an average of 63.65 with 21 hundreds.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his century in the 2nd innings during the first Test against Australia in Adelaide, December 14, 2014. Photograph: Michael Dodge/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Rajput was not entirely surprised either.

"He just believes in excellence. He doesn't want to be number 2, he always wants to be number 1. That is his hunger and pride for what he plays for," he said.

However, the former India batter was a bit surprised by Kohli's sudden departure from Test cricket, a format to which he gave his heart and effort.

"I would always say that he is so fit, he could have played a couple of seasons more. He is so fit and passionate that I feel that he has plenty of cricket left in him.

"We would love to see him, but again it is his personal decision and he must have thought about it a lot before taking it and we have to respect it," he added.

Now that Kohli has retired from Test cricket, Rajput feels that the cricketing community will miss his supercharged presence.

"He really liked Test cricket and he has always advocated it. He always believed that Test cricket should be taken very seriously and he showed it by the way he used to go about in Test cricket. I think Test cricket has been very alive because of him.

"I don't know what the future holds, but definitely Test cricket will miss him. The cricket community overall will miss him," he noted.