Shami blasts retirement rumours

May 13, 2025 20:45 IST

Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: India's top pacer Mohammed Shami. Photograph: BCCI

Indian cricket's No 2 bowler Mohammed Shami has hit back at reports suggesting his retirement from Test cricket.

A report by media outlet claimed on Tuesday that following in the footsteps of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, India's veteran seamer will be walking into the sunset.

 

Citing the report as false, the 34 year old stated that such reports have ‘destroyed his future’ and urging scribes to say ‘something good’ about him sometime.

Shami took to Instagram story and sharing the report he wrote: 'Very well done maharaj apna job k din bhi gin loo kitna adieu hai badme dekh le hamara ap jaise ne satyiyanash kar diya future ka kabi to accha bol liya kare aaj ka sabse kharab story sorry (sic) (Very well done, King. Look at your job, too, first and count your days before focusing on me. Guys like you have destroyed my future. At least try to speak good things sometimes. This is today’s worst story, I am sorry.)'

Shami returned to the Indian set up for the England ODI series in February after being sidelined in 2024, following his Achilles tendon injury during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

