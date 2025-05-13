No show-sha baaji: Gavaskar wants IPL to tone down

'No dancing girls, nothing. Just cricket. That would be a really respectful way to honour the sentiment of those who are grieving.'

Photograph: BCCI

After a week-long, forced pause in the IPL 2025 season triggered by escalating tensions at the India-Pakistan border, the T20 tournament is set to resume on May 17.

If Sunil Gavaskar’s heartfelt appeal finds its way to the organisers’ ears, this time, cricket may come back quieter, stripped of its usual fanfare.

The veteran commentator and former India captain has urged for restraint in the remaining matches of the tournament as a mark of respect for the 26 civilians -- 25 Indians and one Nepali -- who lost their lives in the devastating Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Gavaskar, never one to shy away from speaking his mind, was firm in his suggestion to pare things down.

“These are the last few matches… I think around 15 or 16 left,” Gavaskar said during a candid appearance on Sports Today.

“Because of what has happened, and because some families have lost their near and dear ones, I would sincerely like all the show-sha baaji to not be there. Just the game. Let there be crowd, but no music. Let’s not have DJs screaming in the middle of an over. None of that.”

The IPL, which thrives on its glitzy presentation and carnival-like atmosphere, may now have to rethink its tone for the remainder of the season.

“No dancing girls, nothing. Just cricket. That would be a really respectful way to honour the sentiment of those who are grieving,” he added.

The forced break in the tournament came in the aftermath of heightened military activity along the border, following Pakistan’s missile and drone attacks on multiple locations on May 9 -- a move that prompted the BCCI to act swiftly and suspend all matches as a safety precaution. While the Indian defence systems successfully thwarted the attacks, the message was clear: cricket could wait.

As the league prepares to restart with Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 17, there’s still uncertainty clouding the participation of overseas players. Many had returned to their respective countries amid security concerns.

The final, scheduled for June 3, is expected to go ahead as planned. But whether it will carry the same high-energy tone the IPL is known for remains to be seen.

For now, the focus, as Gavaskar rightly put it, is not on spectacle but on solace—on cricket as a quiet balm for a nation in mourning.