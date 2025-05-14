Should Rahane, Pujara Be Recalled For England?

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have both been sidelined from the Test team since 2023. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

In the wake of Virat Kohli's surprise Test retirement, former India opener Aakash Chopra has floated the idea of bringing back veteran batters Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara for the challenging tour of England starting June 20.

Kohli confirmed his retirement from Test cricket in a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday, just days after Rohit Sharma also called time on his red-ball career. The twin exits have left a leadership and experience void in India's Test team.

With the series set to be long and demanding, many in cricketing circles have suggested that Rahane and Pujara be recalled, while some going further and stating that the former should be handed the captaincy and Shubman Gill should be groomed around him.

Even Chopra reckons the solution may lie in the past.

'If Virat Kohli is not going, although we've heard someone is trying to convince him, can Ajinkya Rahane or Cheteshwar Pujara return, just for this series?' Chopra posed during a recent video on his YouTube channel.

While both Rahane and Pujara were sidelined from the Test squad amid India's shift towards a younger batting core, Chopra believes the conditions in England call for seasoned campaigners, especially with Kohli and Rohit out of the picture.

'Had it been any other tour, I would've said, 'Let's go with the kids'. But this is England. If both Kohli and Rohit are missing, maybe you do need to think about Pujara or Rahane,' Chopra added.

'Both are in good touch and are scoring runs.'

IMAGE: Both batters have scored heavily in England in the past. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Last month, former Australia captain Michael Clarke told a press conference that he wasn't sure if Rahane should be picked for the England tour based on his T20 form.

'Look, to me, I think it really depends. You like to see players in form. But your role in your IPL franchise might be different to your role when you're playing for India.

'I don't know who they'll select on their Test (tour) in England or in the shorter formats.'

But Rahane being 36 shouldn't be a problem, said Clarke.

'I don't really care too much about age. If you're good enough at 16 or you're good enough at 35, then runs as a batsman and wickets as a bowler is what is important,' he said.

'If you're performing well enough, then you earn selection. I don't really care about age. But it really just depends on what the Indian cricket team is thinking for...

'If they were to go back to Jinks, where he would bat, what role he would play in that team. He's still a super classy player that I love seeing do well.'



The record of both batters speak for themselves.

Rahane has scored 5,077 runs in 85 Test matches so far. The 36-year-old has 12 centuries in red-ball cricket. Rahane last donned the India whites against the West Indies in July 2023.

In his 13-year Test career, Cheteshwar Pujara has notched up 7,195 runs, including 19 tons in his 103 matches so far. He last featured in India's red-ball squad in the World Test Championship final 2023 against Australia at The Oval, England.

Rahane and Pujara amassed 864 and 870 runs in 16 Test matches in England respectively.

The five Test tour in England starts on June 20.