Jayasuriya's six leaves New Zealand in a mess!

Jayasuriya's six leaves New Zealand in a mess!

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 28, 2024 14:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prabath Jayasuriya

IMAGE: Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya celebrates a wicket during Day 3 of the second Test against New Zealand in Galle on Saturday. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

New Zealand's batting flopped as the visitors looked set to suffer their biggest defeat in Test cricket after being asked to follow on, on Day 3 of the second Test against Sri Lanka, in Galle, on Saturday.

Replying to Sri Lanka's massive total of 602/6 declared, New Zealand collapsed for a lowly 88 in 39.5 overs in their first innings, to concede a huge 514-run first innings lead.

Sri Lanka left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya wreaked havoc with the ball, as he took 6/42 with New Zealand losing eight wickets in a horror morning session, while off-spinner Nishan Peiris claimed 3/33.

Jayasuriya looks set to create a new World record. He needs six more wickets to equal the record for the fastest bowler to pick 100 wickets in Tests -- a record held by England's George Lohmann since 1896.

Sri Lanka's players celebrate a wicket.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's players celebrate a wicket. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Unless, they improve their batting in the second innings, New Zealand look on course for their worst-ever defeat in Tests. They were beaten by an innings and 324 runs against Pakistan in 2002, which is their biggest ever defeats in Tests.

Following on, New Zealand fared no better as they were reduced to 116/4 in 25 overs in their second innings, still needing another 398 runs to avoid the innings defeat.

 

Devon Conway stroked his way to a quickfire 61 from 62 balls, with 10 fours and a six, while Kane Williamson made 46.

The Sri Lankan spinners were among the wickets again as Peiris took 2/38, while Jayasuriya claimed 1/46.

New Zealand lost the first Test by 63 runs as Sri Lanka look set for their first series triumph against the Kiwis since 2009.

REDIFF CRICKET
