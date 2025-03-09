Unsung Heroes Behind India's CT Final

IMAGE: The unsung heroes driving India's final push. Photograph: BCCI/X

What fuels India's relentless drive? Beyond the on-field brilliance, a dedicated support staff ensures every player is at their peak.

Led by Kamlesh Jain and Yogesh Parmar, the physio team is always in demand. Kuldeep Yadav revealed a constant queue for their expertise, calling hip rotations a must for player recovery.

'This team behind the team is the engine room of our success,' a team source revealed. 'Their dedication and expertise allow the players to focus solely on performance.'

Before the Champions Trophy final, a look at the 'Team Behind the Team'.

From fitness and injury management to data analysis and strategic planning, these unsung heroes play a crucial role in India's journey to the final.

The Team Behind India's Preparation

Abhishek Nayar (Assistant Coach)

Nayar has been instrumental in planning high-intensity training sessions, ensuring players remain tactically and technically prepared for match day.

Soham Desai (Fitness & Conditioning Coach)

Desai oversees workload management, maintaining player fitness levels and minimising injury risks in a packed tournament schedule.

Kamlesh Jain and Yogesh Parmar (Team Physios)

The duo ensures swift recovery and injury prevention, with Kuldeep Yadav revealing that there's often a queue for their expert stretches -- hip rotations being a dressing-room favourite.

Aditya Daftary (Team Doctor)

Dr Daftary plays a vital role in medical supervision, ensuring players are in peak condition before, during, and after matches.

Chetan Kumar, Rajeev Kumar and Arun Kanade (Masseurs)

These specialists provide muscle recovery therapy, helping players maintain optimal physical condition throughout the tournament.

Nuwan Udeneka and Raghavindra DVGI (Training Assistants)

This duo assists in batting drills, delivering intense throwdowns to fine-tune India's batters ahead of the final.

Hari Prasad Mohan (Team Analyst)

Mohan is the tactical mastermind behind India's data-driven approach, analysing opposition strengths, weaknesses, and game strategies to give the team a competitive edge.