News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » French batter breaks T20I world record with stunning century

French batter breaks T20I world record with stunning century

Source: ANI
July 26, 2022 18:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

French batter

Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/Twitter

French batter Gustav McKeon became the youngest men's cricketer to smash a T20I hundred on Monday.

He accomplished this feat against Switzerland in Vantaa during their T20 World Cup 2024 Europe Sub-Regional Qualifier tournament match. At the age of 18 years and 280 days, McKeon blasted 109 runs in just 61 balls with the help of five fours and nine sixes.

 

He broke the record of Afghanistan batter Hazratullah Zazai, who had smashed a brilliant 162* off 62 balls against Ireland in 2019 at the age of 20 years and 337 days.

This explosive innings came after 76 runs off 54 balls against Czech Republic. McKeon is leading the tournament's run charts with 185 runs at an average of 92.50.

Despite his superb ton, France lost the match to Switzerland who chased down the target of 158, with captain Faheem Nazir leading the chase with 67 off 46 balls. Ali Nayyer smashed twelve runs off the final three balls, including a four at the last ball to take his side across the finishing line.

The pair sit level on two points in group stages. Norway leads group 2 with two amazing wins over the Czech Republic and Estonia.

In group 1, Austria and Guernsey have not lost a match while Luxembourg is waiting for a win after two matches. Bulgaria and Slovenia are also yet to taste a victory and will take on each other on Wednesday.

Guernsey are favourites in their group, though they were pushed to their limits by Luxembourg, who lost to them by 17 runs.

Luxembourg's Shiv Gill's 47 off 38 balls won him the 'Man of the Match' award but could not win his side a game as seamer William Peatfield changed the game with three wickets.

The winner of this Sub-Regional tournament will be joining Denmark, Italy, Jersey and Germany for the Europe Qualifier next year, as well as European sides who fail to secure 2024 qualification through the 2022 tournament, which consists of Ireland, Netherlands and Scotland. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: T20 Players Touch Down In Windies
SEE: T20 Players Touch Down In Windies
English county: Pacer Saini shines for Kent on Day 1
English county: Pacer Saini shines for Kent on Day 1
'Yuzi making others do Yuzi things'
'Yuzi making others do Yuzi things'
India recalls sacrifice of bravehearts on Vijay Diwas
India recalls sacrifice of bravehearts on Vijay Diwas
Two cricketers stay back after testing COVID positive
Two cricketers stay back after testing COVID positive
Gold-plated roof of Sabarimala temple found leaking
Gold-plated roof of Sabarimala temple found leaking
Leaked lip-lock video behind attack on Mangaluru pub?
Leaked lip-lock video behind attack on Mangaluru pub?

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

Indian cricketers pay tribute to Kargil war heroes

Indian cricketers pay tribute to Kargil war heroes

Unbeaten India target clean sweep against Windies

Unbeaten India target clean sweep against Windies

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances