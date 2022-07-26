English county: Saini shines for Kent on rain-affected Day 1

IMAGE: Navdeep Saini picked up three wickets to give his county side Kent the upper hand against Lancashire on the rain-affected first day in Manchester on Monday. Photograph: George Wood/Getty Images

India pacer Navdeep Saini returned with figures of 3/45 to give his county side Kent the upper hand against Lancashire on the rain-affected first day in Manchester.

On a day when only 34.2 overs were bowled, Saini registered figures of 3/45 in 11 overs to reduce Lancashire to 112/4 before play was abandoned due to rain on Monday.



India all-rounder Washington Sundar (6 not out) was at the crease along with skipper Steven Croft (21 not out).



Saini's scalps included that of openers Luke Wells (35) and Keaton Jennings and Rob Jones, who was trapped leg before by the Indian off the very first ball he faced.



The 29-year-old Saini took two wickets from the fifth and sixth balls of the 28th over but was denied a hat-trick by Croft.



Saini has slipped off the radar as far as national reckoning is concerned. He was a net bowler for the Indian team ahead of its rescheduled fifth Test against England in Birmingham earlier this month.



The fast bowler has represented his country in all forms of the game after making his T20I debut for India in August 2019.



He had picked up seven wickets (5/72 and 2/39) in Kent's 177-run win over Warwickshire last week.