Former cricketer Rayudu quits YSRCP days after joining party

Former cricketer Rayudu quits YSRCP days after joining party

Source: PTI
Last updated on: January 06, 2024 15:21 IST
Ambati Rayudu with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy,

IMAGE: Ambati Rayudu with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, on his induction into the party on December 28, 2023. Photograph: Ambati Rayudu/Instagram

Less than a fortnight after joining the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh in the presence of its chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu announced his decision to quit the party on Saturday.

Making the announcement, Rayudu said he wanted to stay out of politics 'for a little while'.

 

Rayudu's decision comes ahead of the state Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

"This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while," said Rayudu in a post on social media platform X.

However, he promised to convey his future plans in 'due course of time'.

He had joined YSRCP on December 28, 2023, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and Rajampeta Lok Sabha member P Mithun Reddy.

Rayudu had represented the Indian cricket team and also played for Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He also played for a bunch of state teams in domestic cricket.

Over the past few months, Rayudu had reached out to the masses through various programmes.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
