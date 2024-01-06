Ziva Explores Dubai With Her Dad

In the opening week of the New Year, the Dhonis posted pix from their New Year celebrations in Dubai. Stealing the show was Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva, who turns 9 on this day next month.
On Friday, January 5, a charming video surfaced on Ziva Singh Dhoni's Instagram handle featuring the stylishly dressed little one exploring Dubai hand-in-hand with her dad.
The endearing video serves as a delightful finale to the Dhoni family's memorable start to the year, leaving a trail of smiles across the Internet.