Ziva Explores Dubai With Her Dad

Ziva Explores Dubai With Her Dad

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 06, 2024 10:42 IST
Ziva Dhoni

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Ziva Dhoni/Instagram

In the opening week of the New Year, the Dhonis posted pix from their New Year celebrations in Dubai. Stealing the show was Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva, who turns 9 on this day next month.

 

 

On Friday, January 5, a charming video surfaced on Ziva Singh Dhoni's Instagram handle featuring the stylishly dressed little one exploring Dubai hand-in-hand with her dad.

The endearing video serves as a delightful finale to the Dhoni family's memorable start to the year, leaving a trail of smiles across the Internet.

 

REDIFF CRICKET
