Australia opener David Warner said he hoped to be remembered as an entertainer after retiring from cricket's longest format at his home ground in the wake of a third Test victory over Pakistan on Saturday.

The 37-year-old, who retires as Australia's fifth most prolific run-scorer of all time in Tests, made 57 runs in his final innings to take his country to the brink of victory and a series sweep over Pakistan.

It was a highly impressive career for an opener who was considered a limited overs specialist before he forced himself into the Test team in late 2011 and stayed there for more than a decade by virtue of his run-scoring.

IMAGE: David Warner raises his bat for the final time and acknowledges the crowd on completing his half-century on Day 4 of the 3rd and final Test against Pakistan at the SCG on Saturday. Photograph: Australian Men's Cricket Team/Facebook

Warner's Test career comprised 112 matches, during which he scored 8,786 runs at an average of 44.60, including 26 hundreds and 37 half-centuries.

"Exciting, entertaining and I hope I put a smile on everyone's face with the way I played. Hopefully, the young kids out there can follow in my footsteps, white ball cricket to Test cricket, it's the pinnacle of our sport. So keep working hard and play the red ball game which is entertaining as well. Thanks, everyone," he added.

"I just want to be remembered probably as an entertainer. Somebody who came on the scene from whiteball Twenty20 cricket, somebody gave it gave it his all," Warner told reporters.

"I've been authentic. I've never changed. I've said it how it is, and I still will. I believe in that, being true to yourself.

IMAGE: David Warner gets a guard of honour while he walks out to bat for his final Test innings on Saturday. Photograph: Australian Men's Cricket Team/Facebook

"Playing Test cricket, I've been brave, I've been bold. I've had to play the same way and just take it on. I'd just like to be remembered as someone who took the game on. Proud, passionate and left no stone unturned."

Warner praised his teammates, saying he was proud to be among such outstanding cricketers.

"It's pretty much a dream come true. You win 3-0 and cap off what's been a great 18 months to 2 years for the Australian cricket team. World Test Championship win, Ashes series draw and then the World Cup. To come here and finish 3-0 is an outstanding achievement. I'm proud to be with a bunch of great cricketers here."

"These guys, they work their backsides off, the engine room -- the three big quicks plus Mitchell Marsh -- they work tirelessly in the nets and in the gym. Credit to them, the physios, the staff behind that... is outstanding. You look at them, they are amazing, I don't have to face them ever again in the nets, which I don't do anyway, so that helps."

IMAGE: Pakistan captain Shan Masood presents David Warner with a jersey signed by the Pakistan cricket team. Photograph: Australian Men's Cricket Team/Facebook

There was no mention in the press conference of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal that led to Warner being banned by Cricket Australia from elite cricket for a year, and from leadership positions for life.

Warner alluded to it, however, when he was asked for his reaction to the ovation he received from the crowd at his home Sydney Cricket Ground when he left the field for the final time in a Test match.

"I've had a lot of ups and downs through my career. I've had to come back and overcome adversity. I've done that, I think, very, very well," he said.

"I think today just showed to me that I do have a lot of support, and I'm very, very grateful for that."

IMAGE: David Warner hugs wife Candice after the match on Saturday Photograph: Screengrab/X

Warner credited his wife Candice with knocking off some of the rougher edges of his character and helping extend his international career.

The veteran opener also thanked his parents and his brother, Steve, for being guiding lights in his profession over the previous 12 years.

"Massive part of your life, without their support, you can't do what you do. All credits to my parents for giving me a beautiful and great upbringing, my brother Steve, I followed in his footsteps and then came along Candice and sort of got me in line.

"We've had a beautiful family. I cherish every moment I get with them. I love them to death and I'm not going to keep carrying on because I'll get too emotional. Thank you Candice for what you've done, you mean the world to me and I appreciate it," Warner said

IMAGE: David Warner hugs his daughter's after the match on Saturday. Photograph: X

Although he has retired from Tests and one-day internationals, that career is not over just yet.

Warner said he intended to play his final games for Australia at the T20 World Cup in June, when he will be seeking a second winners' medal to match the two he has in the 50 overs game.

"Oh yeah, definitely that was my sort of finishing goal," he added.

"My last hurrah was the Twenty20s. I started my career in Twenty20 Cricket and I'll finish my career in Twenty20 cricket, I think it's fitting.

"I really love the game, but most importantly, I want to win another World Cup for Australia."