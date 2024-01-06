News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » FA Cup PIX: Tottenham, Fulham advance to fourth round

FA Cup PIX: Tottenham, Fulham advance to fourth round

January 06, 2024 10:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tottenham Hotspur's Pedro Porro celebrates scoring their first goal with Dejan Kulusevski during their FA Cup third round match against Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, on Friday

IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur's Pedro Porro celebrates scoring their first goal with Dejan Kulusevski during their FA Cup third round match against Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, on Friday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Pedro Porro scored his first goal of the season to put Tottenham Hotspur through to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 victory over Burnley on Friday, while Fulham eased their way through with a 1-0 win over Rotherham United.

 

Ten-man Wolverhampton Wanderers came from behind to draw 1-1 at Brentford and force a replay, despite having Joao Gomes sent off in the ninth minute.

Eight-time FA Cup winners Spurs and Burnley looked destined for a replay before Porro broke the deadlock in the 78th minute of a drab game when he intercepted goalkeeper Arijanet Muric's throw, firing a rocket from long range into the top far corner.

"(Porro) shoots a lot in training - misses a lot, but today it came off and it was an unbelievable goal," a grinning Spurs forward Brennan Johnson told ITV.

The victory was relief for Ange Postecoglou's team, who were missing several key players to injury and international duty, including South Korea captain Son Heung-min at the Asian Cup, and Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma, who are both at the Africa Cup of Nations.

"The bottom line is we're though to the next round so that's what you've got to take out of it because I think the cup games are a unique beast and we're through to the next round so that's the main thing," Postecoglou said.

"We were a little bit wasteful in the final third because we had most of the ball, most of the territory."

Burnley's best chance came in the first half when Zeki Amdouni received a clever flick just outside the six-yard box but took a poor first touch and launched the ball over the bar. They rarely threatened as Spurs found a way to grind out the win.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Tommy Doyle shoots the equaliser  

IMAGE: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Tommy Doyle shoots the equaliser against Brentford. Photograph: Kind courtesy FA Cup/X

Championship (second tier) side Rotherham, who haven't made it through to the fourth round of the competition since 2001-02, kept their composure early on as Fulham controlled the play.

But Bobby De Cordova-Reid made the breakthrough in the 24th minute, smashing the ball into the top left corner from outside the area as the visitors became overstretched, much to the delight of the foot-stamping fans rattling the century-old Johnny Haynes stand.

Jordan Hugill thought he had levelled the score for Rotherham just moments later, but his effort was ruled out for offside, and ultimately the Yorkshire side were sent home without registering a single shot on target.

"Going through in the competition was our aim, our desire was clear and we deserved it," Fulham manager Marco Silva said.

Depleted Wolves fell behind to a Neal Maupay goal four minutes before the break but the visitors found the equaliser in the 64th minute when Tommy Doyle hit a stunning strike from outside the area, and will be happy to take Brentford back to Molineux.

"I'm really pleased, it's an incredible effort from the players," said Wolves manager Gary O'Neil.

"There was not much between the teams even with 10 versus 11. We coped with their extra man, tactically we dealt with it very well. Even going 1-0 down with 10 men, to put in the second half they did was really impressive."

There are 27 games scheduled for Sunday, while Wigan Athletic host Manchester United on Monday. Everton and Crystal Palace clash in a replay on Jan. 17 to wrap up the third round.

The fourth round is scheduled for the weekend of January 27.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
ICC T20 WC: India-Pak to lock horns on June 9
ICC T20 WC: India-Pak to lock horns on June 9
Is Rohit's captaincy not sharp enough?
Is Rohit's captaincy not sharp enough?
Late Maradona cleared of tax evasion by Italy court
Late Maradona cleared of tax evasion by Italy court
England To Travel With Chef To India
England To Travel With Chef To India
SEE: Ziva Explores Dubai With Her Dad
SEE: Ziva Explores Dubai With Her Dad
Gauff enters Auckland final; Thiem makes Aus Open draw
Gauff enters Auckland final; Thiem makes Aus Open draw
Dhaka: Train from town bordering India set afire
Dhaka: Train from town bordering India set afire

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

The 2024 T20 World Cup Schedule

The 2024 T20 World Cup Schedule

Nadal ousted in Brisbane, Gauff reaches Auckland semis

Nadal ousted in Brisbane, Gauff reaches Auckland semis

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances