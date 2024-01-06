News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England To Travel With Chef To India

England To Travel With Chef To India

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 06, 2024 11:07 IST
IMAGE: England Captain Ben Stokes with Head Coach Brendon McCullum. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives
 

Wary of taking ill or relying just on pizzas and canned food from home, the England cricket team will travel to India with a chef for the five Test tour starting January 25.

According to The Telegraph, Chef Omar Meziane will join the Ben Stokes-led squad in Hyderabad ahead of the first Test.

On their last tour to the subcontinent -- a series in Pakistan, in December 2022 --, England had travelled with Meziane, who whipped up gastronomical delights to suit England players' sensitive stomachs.

Meziane, who works for Manchester United and travels with the club, had cooked at hotels and the ground in Pakistan, which helped the players and was reflective of their performance -- they won the series 3-0.

The BCCI, The Telegraph added, would have no problem with England travelling with a chef as paying him will be the England Cricket Board's responsibility.

REDIFF CRICKET
India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

