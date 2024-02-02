News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » WI pacer Shamar Joseph's contract upgraded after dazzling debut

WI pacer Shamar Joseph's contract upgraded after dazzling debut

February 02, 2024 15:24 IST
24-year-old Guyanese bowler Shamar Joseph made a match-winning contribution in the 2nd Test against Australia at The Gabba on Sunday

IMAGE: 24-year-old Guyanese bowler Shamar Joseph made a match-winning contribution in the 2nd Test against Australia at The Gabba on Sunday. Photograph: X

Cricket West Indies (CWI) said it has upgraded pace sensation Shamar Joseph's contract following his stellar debut series in Australia.

 

Joseph claimed a five-wicket haul in his debut in Adelaide before taking 7-68 in Brisbane, where West Indies recorded their first test win Down Under since 1997.

The 24-year-old returned to a hero's welcome in Guyana and has now been promoted from the cricket board's current franchise contract to an international retainer contract.

"His extraordinary talent and steadfast dedication serve as the cornerstone of our team's recent triumph at the Gabba, and such promise merits its due recognition," CWI Director Enoch Lewis said in a statement on Thursday.

"Shamar has not just been rewarded with a retained contract, he has earned it."

CWI also handed 25-year-old Barbados fast bowler Chemar Holder a franchise contract.

"We have also offered Chemar Holder a franchise contract as we double down on securing the best fast-bowling talent available," director of cricket Miles Bascombe said.

"We are excited to see both men continue to excel."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
