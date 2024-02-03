Kohli May Miss Third Test In Rajkot

IMAGE: Virat Kohli withdrew from the first two Tests against England citing 'personal reasons'. Photograph: BCCI

India are likely to be without Virat Kohli for the third Test against England in Rajkot with media reports stating that the senior batter is outside the country and may not return in time for the match.

'As for Kohli, there has been silence all round, with the BCCI itself requesting privacy. This website, refraining from delving into the reasons for his absence, can reveal that the star batter is currently out of the country, leaving a question mark over his availability for the remaining matches,' Cricbuzz reported on Friday.



Kohli withdrew from the first two Tests against England citing 'personal reasons'. He could also end up missing the third Test against England in Rajkot from February 15.



'Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasised that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention,' BCCI Secretary Jay Amit Shah had said in a media release.



Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja could also miss the third Test at his home ground in Rajkot because of a hamstring injury suffered during the first Test in Hyderabad.



K L Rahul is set to recover in time for the third Test. He had missed the second match in Vizag after he suffered pain in his right quadriceps.