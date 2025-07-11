HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Root levels up against India, sets new landmark

July 11, 2025 00:57 IST

IMAGE: Joe Root bats en route his 67th half ton against India on Day 1 of the 3rd Test at Lord's on Thursday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

England's batting mainstay, Joe Root, attained a new milestone on Day 1 of the 3rd Test against India at Lord's on Thursday.

A personification of consistency, Root became the first batter to score 3000 Test runs against India.

 

In 60 Test innings, Root now has 3000+ runs at a whopping average of 57.71!

Having scored his 67th Test ton earlier in the day, he joined Australian legend Ricky Ponting and South African icon Jaques Kallis for most 50+ scores in Test cricket.

Root's patient unbeaten 99 led England to 251-4 on a compelling first day of the Lord's Test.

Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik observed that Root was not the most fluent in the middle on Thursday.

'...you do not need to be at your best to get runs. That is what great batters do. You need to grind it out on tough days, make it count, as the bigger purpose is to take your team to a good place. Root has done that,' Karthik told Sky Sports.

