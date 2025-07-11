Root surpasses Dravid, Smith with 37th Test century!

IMAGE: Joe Root celebrates after completing his century on Day 2 of the Lord's Test on Friday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Senior England batter Joe Root scored his 37th Test hundred on Friday to go past the tally of former India skipper Rahul Dravid and contemporary Steve Smith, both of whom have made 36 centuries in the traditional format.



Root achieved the feat on the second day of the third Test against India at Lord's, when he hit Jasprit Bumrah for a boundary past gully. However, Bumrah had last laugh getting the former England skipper bowled for 104 off 199 balls with 10 boundaries.



This was the 11th time that Bumrah had dismissed Root in Tests -- the joint most the England batter has been dismissed by a bowler alongside Australia's Pat Cummins.



Batting great Sachin Tendulkar leads the list of century makers in traditional format with 51 hundreds, followed by Jacques Kallis (45), Ricky Ponting (41) and Kumar Sangakkara (38).

Most Centuries In Tests:

Player Mat Inns Runs HS Avg Sachin Tendulkar (India) 200 329 15,921 248* 53.78 Jacques Kallis (South Africa) 166 280 13,289 224 55.37 Ricky Ponting (Australia) 168 287 13,378 257 51.85 Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) 134 233 12,400 319 57.40 Joe Root (England) 156* 284 13,219 262 50.84 Steve Smith (Australia) 118 210 10,424 239 56.34 Rahul Dravid (India) 164 286 13,288 270 52.31

Root also joined Australian batter Smith as the batter with most hundreds against India in Test cricket -- 11 tons apiece.



West Indian legends Sir Gary Sobers, Viv Richards and former Australian captain Ponting trail duo with eight hundreds against their name.



Root took 60 innings to reach that mark, while Smith needed just 46 innings.

The elegant right-hander also became the third English batter to score three successive hundreds at the Lord's along with Michael Vaughan (2004-05) and Sir Jack ‘Master' Hobbs (1912-1926). Among international batters, only Dilip Vengsarkar has the distinction of a hat-trick of hundreds (1979, 1982, 1986) at the iconic venue.



Root also had made 143 and 103 in his two previous innings at this iconic venue.



The hundred against India was also Root's eighth at Lord's -- the highest by any batter at this venue.



Former England skippers Vaughan and Graham Gooch are in second place with six hundreds each.