Record Alert! Jadeja goes past Zaheer

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with teammates after dismissing Ollie Pope just after the tea break. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja leapfrogged former India pacer Zaheer Khan to become India's fifth-highest wicket-taker in international cricket.

Jadeja achieved this feat during the third Lord's Test against England after dismissing Ollie Pope for 44 runs on the very first ball of the final session.

Stand-in 'keeper Dhruv Jurel took a fine catch on a delivery spinning away outside off from a good length, and Jadeja earned his 611th international wicket, making it to the top five.

In 361 international appearances for India, Jadeja now has 611 wickets, with best figures of 7/42. Tests are Jadeja's best format, with 326 scalps in 83 matches, with 15 five-wicket hauls and three ten-fers.

The most wickets by an Indian in international cricket are by spinner Anil Kumble, with 953 scalps at an average of 30.06, with best figures of 10/74, with 37 five-wicket hauls and eight ten-fers.

In 309 appearances, former left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan took 610 international wickets at an average of 31.14, with best figures of 7/87, 12 five-wicket hauls and a ten-fer. However, 13 of his wickets came for Asia XI in six matches at an average of 15.30, with best figures of 3/21.