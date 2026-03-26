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First Time 10 Indian Captains In IPL!

By REDIFF CRICKET
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March 26, 2026 13:30 IST

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The Captains of the 10 IPL teams

IMAGE: The Captains of the 10 IPL teams. All Photographs: IPL/X

Key Points

  • All 10 teams in IPL 2026 will be captained by Indians.
  • Rajasthan Royals have a new captain this season in Riyan Parag.
  • Ishan Kishan steps in as Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain.

For the first time in IPL, all 10 teams will be captained by Indian players this season.

With Ishan Kishan stepping in as Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain at the start of the IPL in place of the injured Pat Cummins, all 10 teams are now led by Indian skippers.

Rajasthan Royals also have a new captain this season with Riyan Parag taking over from Sanju Samson, who moved to Chennai Super Kings.

Hardik Pandya with Rishabh Pant

The 10 Indian captains got together in Mumbai on Wednesday for their annual meet with BCCI and IPL officials.

They discussed a few rules changes, including the Impact Player Rule and also the ball change regulations.



The captains also engaged in some fun and games on the sidelines of the meeting.

Axar Patel

Ishan Kishan

Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane and Ruturaj Gaikwad

Axar Patel with Hardik Pandya

Rishabh Pant with Rajat Patidar

 
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