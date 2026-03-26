Revealed! Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad to open for CSK in IPL 2026

IMAGE: Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad during CSK's IPL pre-training session in Chennai. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/Instagram

Key Points Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson will open the batting for CSK in IPL 2026.

CSK struggled with their opening combination last season.

Gaikwad played just five matches in IPL 2025 before he was ruled out because of injury.

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad dropped a big hint about his team's batting strategy for IPL 2026 during the captains' meet in Mumbai on Wednesday.



Gaikwad confirmed that he will open the batting

alongside new recruit Sanju Samson this season.'Rutu and Sanju,' Gaikwad told JioStar when asked CSK's opening combination.CSK struggled with their opening combination last season, experimenting with many batters including Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Shaik Rasheed and Ayush Mhatre.The five-time champions finished bottom of the 10-team standings last season as they managed just four wins from 14 matches.Samson, who joined CSK after a Rs 18 crore trade deal from Rajasthan Royals, will look to replicate the same explosive form which played a major role in India's T20 World Cup recently.Gaikwad played just five matches in IPL 2025 last season before he was ruled out because of injury.