Rajasthan Royals Sold For $1.63 Billion: Who Is Kal Somani?

A US-based consortium led by tech entrepreneur Kal Somani has acquired the Rajasthan Royals for a staggering $1.63 billion, signalling a new era of tech-driven investment in the IPL.

IMAGE: In 2008, the Rajasthan Royals were bought for $67 million (Rs 268 crores) when the dollar was worth Rs 40. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kal Somani's consortium acquired the Rajasthan Royals for $1.63 billion (Rs 15,300 crore).

The acquisition represents a 2,300 percent return on the initial investment made in Rajasthan Royals in 2008.

Kal Somani aims to transform the Rajasthan Royals by combining technological advancement with responsible governance.

Rajasthan Royals, a seventh ranked company among the 10 IPL franchises with a valuation of $250 million, hit the jackpot by selling it to a consortium led by Kal Somani, a tech entrepreneur based in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA.

The Somani led consortium bought the Rajasthan Royals for a whopping $1.63 billion (approximately Rs 15,300 crores).

In 2008, the Royals was bought for $67 million (Rs 268 crores) when the dollar was worth Rs 40. Thus, Somani paid a 2,300 percent return on the initial investment which proved to be a windfall for the Rajasthan Royals owners.

Somani's business philosophy centres on combining technological advancement with responsible governance -- an approach that helped him partner with several Fortune 100 and 500 companies.

Somani now aims to transform the Royals. With fresh capital, global backing and with almost a year in hand when the franchise will change hands, he wants to strengthen both its on-field ambitions and off-field brand presence.

'We see huge potential with this investment, and we are excited for the future of the IPL,' Somani said.

Kal Somani Migrated to US In 1998

IMAGE: Kal Somani has owned a small stake in the Rajasthan Royals since 2021 through an investment company. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kal belongs to the Maheshwari community and is a native of Nagpur. After working for Cisco and Motorola he wanted to start his own venture after he migrated to the US in 1998 to study electronics.

Somani, who led the consortium that struck a billion dollar deal to buy the Rajasthan Royals, has kept his own net worth out of the public domain.

The $1.63 billion paid for the Royals was lower than the $1.78 billion (Rs 16,600 crore) paid by a consortium consisting of the Aditya Birla group, the Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures and Blackstone for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

But that price was paid for both RCB's men and women teams. The Rajasthan Royals does not field a women's team.

Somani has owned a small stake in the Rajasthan Royals since 2021 through an investment company.

Royals first IPL team to surpass $1 billion valuation

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals Captain Riyan Parag with Head Coach Kumar Sangakkara. Photograph: ANI Photo

Somani's consortium includes Rob Walton, heir to the Walmart empire, and Sheila Ford Hamp, part of the Ford Motor dynasty and owner of the Detroit Lions.

Somani founded Intraedge over a decade ago; today the technology major has offices in India, the UK, Canada, Singapore and Costa Rica.

In India, the company is registered as Intraedge Technologies Pvt Ltd. Established in 2011, its capital is Rs 7.8 crores (Rs 78 million). It employs 425 people and operates from Cerebrum Park, Pune. The company has two directors: Hemant Sarda and Rupal Sarda.

Over the past 15 years, Somani's work has centered on data privacy, AI compliance, and enterprise technology, placing him at the intersection of some of the fastest-growing global industries.

Somani's Broader Sports Investments

Somani has been active in sports ownership. His portfolio includes:

Co-ownership of Motor City Golf Club

Early investment in TMRW Sports, the tech-driven venture backed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

Participation in the TGL Golf League, blending sport with technology

This pattern indicates a clear strategy: Merge technology expertise with sports commercialisation.

Rather than a traditional team owner, Somani represents a newer archetype -- the tech-driven sports investor.

"Somani's financial influence is measurable even if his exact wealth figure is not," says Nitin Seth, a New York-based investment banker.

"That sentiment aligns with the broader narrative -- this is not a one-off purchase, but part of a long-term strategic positioning."

"The Rajasthan Royals deal is not just about cricket," says Ankur Jain, a New York based hedge fund manager. "The deal has globalised IPL with the arrival of a new class of investors who are likely to shape the intersection of tech and sports."