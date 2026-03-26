Shaun To Sai: The Lead IPL Batters

Virat Kohli scored a record 973 runs in 16 matches at an average of 81.08 in the 2016 season, which is the highest by any batsman in IPL history.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hits a boundary in IPL 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Recent IPL seasons show rising dominance by young Indian batters like Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan.

David Warner appears multiple times, underlining his consistency across IPL seasons for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Chris Gayle and Jos Buttler delivered explosive seasons with high strike rates and impactful innings.

The Indian Premier League has consistently showcased some of the finest batting performances in T20 cricket history.

The inaugural 2008 season saw Shaun Marsh top the charts with 616 runs in 11 matches.

Matthew Hayden followed with 572 runs in 2009, while Sachin Tendulkar scored 618 runs in 2010.

These early years were marked by consistency rather than explosive strike rates.

Chris Gayle dominated 2011 and 2012 with 608 and 733 runs respectively. His strike rates of 183.13 and 160.74 defined aggressive batting in IPL.

Michael Hussey matched the 733-run mark in 2013 with a great approach.

IMAGE: B Sai Sudarshan (759) was the highest run scorer in IPL 2025 . Photograph: BCCI

Warner And Kohli's Consistency Stands Out

David Warner emerged as one of IPL's most consistent performers.

He topped the charts in 2015, 2017 and 2019 with strong all-round batting displays.

In IPL's history, Virat Kohli's 2016 season remains the gold standard.

He scored a record 973 runs in 16 matches at an average of 81.08.

Shubham Gill's 890 in the 2023 season was the second best performance in the IPL.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill acknowledges the applause after scoring a century during the Qualifier game against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, May 26, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

New Generation IPL Stars Rise

Recent seasons have seen a shift towards younger Indian talent lead by Shubham Gill and Sai Sudarshan.

Shubman Gill scored 890 runs in 2023, showcasing class and consistency.

In 2025, Sai Sudharsan led the table with 759 runs, marking a new era.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and K L Rahul have also contributed significantly in recent years.