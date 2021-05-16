News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Finally, CSK batting coach Hussey leaves for home

Finally, CSK batting coach Hussey leaves for home

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 16, 2021 17:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mike Hussey

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings batting coach Mike Hussey. Photograph: BCCI

Having recovered from COVID-19, Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey left for Australia on Sunday via Doha, a top official of the IPL franchise said.

 

Following an RT-PCR test, the former Australia batsman had returned negative for COVID-19 on Friday, paving the way for his departure in the early hours of Sunday.

"Yes, Hussey has left for Australia via Doha by a commercial flight. He left in the early hours of Sunday," CSK CEO K S Viswanathan said.

Hussey, who had first tested positive for COVID-19 during the now-suspended Indian Premier League, is expected to reach home on Monday.

The 14th edition of the IPL was suspended on May 4 after four players tested positive for COVID-19 inside its bio-bubble.

Subsequently, Hussey and CSK bowling coach Lakshmiparthy Balaji, who were detected with COVID-19, were brought to Chennai from Delhi in an air ambulance.

Hussey aside, the other Australians involved in the 2021 edition of IPL, including Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, David Warner and Michael Slater, took a detour to Maldives and quarantined there before heading back to Australia.

Hussey could not join his compatriots in Maldives after his COVID-19 test results returned positive.

Australia had imposed a ban on flights from India till May 15.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
England IPL players likely to miss Tests against NZ
England IPL players likely to miss Tests against NZ
Here's what BCCI has planned before the WTC bio-bubble
Here's what BCCI has planned before the WTC bio-bubble
Shubman upgrades his superpowers
Shubman upgrades his superpowers
Kohli is the best batsman in the world: Paine
Kohli is the best batsman in the world: Paine
Another injury blow for Archer ahead of NZ Tests
Another injury blow for Archer ahead of NZ Tests
India's active caseload, positivity rate drop: Govt
India's active caseload, positivity rate drop: Govt
'Big Three' getting old? Here's what Djokovic said...
'Big Three' getting old? Here's what Djokovic said...

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

Kohli is the best batsman in the world: Paine

Kohli is the best batsman in the world: Paine

Kane-Kohli: Jaffer mocks Vaughan

Kane-Kohli: Jaffer mocks Vaughan

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use