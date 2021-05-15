News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England IPL players likely to miss Test series against New Zealand

England IPL players likely to miss Test series against New Zealand

Source: PTI
May 15, 2021 13:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

England are unlikely to rush their Indian Premier League players straight from quarantine to the Test squad against New Zealand as they would be lacking red-ball practice, according to reports.

This will mean that the likes of Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran and Moeen Ali, who are serving a mandatory 10-day quarantine after returning from the currently-suspended IPL, are likely to miss the two Tests against NZ, starting on June 2.

Their isolation period expires at the weekend, leaving little more than two weeks before the first Test at Lord's.

 

"The timeline is considered too tight for the (IPL) returning players, meaning calls up are expected for the likes of Ollie Robinson, Craig Overton and James Bracey," according to a report in BBC Sport.

"While fitness levels could be managed, the lack of red-ball practice could be a concern -- particularly with other options having spent several weeks competing in the County Championship," said another report in 'The Independent'.

Head coach Chris Silverwood will on Tuesday convene his first selection meeting since taking full control of the process from Ed Smith.

England men's cricket managing director Ashley Giles had earlier hinted that players who returned from the suspended IPL are unlikely to feature in the Test series against New Zealand.

There were 11 Englishmen in various franchises in the suspended IPL.

The IPL was suspended on May 4 after multiple COVID-19 breached its bio-bubble with multiple players testing positive for the dreaded virus.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Krunal is 'Uncle adorable'!
Krunal is 'Uncle adorable'!
Goa-bound Shaw stopped for travelling without E-pass
Goa-bound Shaw stopped for travelling without E-pass
Cricket to MamataDi: Manoj Tiwary's Journey
Cricket to MamataDi: Manoj Tiwary's Journey
Private hospitals may import Covid vaccines
Private hospitals may import Covid vaccines
What HAL plans to do after Sukhoi-30MKIs
What HAL plans to do after Sukhoi-30MKIs
'Ambulance couple' go the extra mile during Covid
'Ambulance couple' go the extra mile during Covid
Varun Dhawan: 'Lets heal together'
Varun Dhawan: 'Lets heal together'

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

Kane-Kohli: Jaffer mocks Vaughan

Kane-Kohli: Jaffer mocks Vaughan

Jofra Archer 'hopeful' of playing in IPL 2021

Jofra Archer 'hopeful' of playing in IPL 2021

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use