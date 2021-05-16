News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli is best batsman in the world, will always remember him: Paine

Kohli is best batsman in the world, will always remember him: Paine

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 16, 2021 17:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'He is challenging to play against and he can get under your skin because he is so good and he is so competitive.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hits a boundary as Tim Paine looks on during the Adelaide Test match on December 17, 2020. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Virat Kohli seems to have left an indelible mark on Australian Test captain Tim Paine, who says he will "always remember" the Indian skipper for being the world's best batsman, capable of also getting under the opposition's skin with his competitiveness.

 

Kohli and Paine have had a fiery rivalry which goes back to India's 2018-19 tour of Australia. Their on-field spats were an interesting sub-plot during the historic showdown in which India became the first Asian country to win a Test series Down Under.

"For Virat Kohli, I've said many times, he seems like the type of player you would love to have on your team. He is competitive. He is the best batsman in the world," the 36-year-old Paine said on the Gilly and Goss podcast.

"He is challenging to play against and he can get under your skin because he is so good and he is so competitive.

"But yeah, for me from where I came from, sharing a feud with him four years ago. He is certainly someone I will always remember," he added.

Interestingly, last year Paine had said that Kohli is "just another player" in the Indian team who "doesn't really bother me".

He had also stated that the Australian team "loves to hate" the superstar for his awe-inspiring abilities with the bat.

Paine, after the stunning loss in 2018-19, endured another debacle earlier this year when an injury-ravaged Indian team, which did not have Kohli after the opening Test, upstaged the Aussies in the Tests for a second successive tour.

He had recently caused a flutter by stating that his side was distracted by the Indian team's "niggling" during this year's series. Paine had to clarify that he wasn't making excuses for the loss after drawing criticism for his comments.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Angry Bhuvi hits back!
Angry Bhuvi hits back!
Aussie great angered by BCCI's treatment of Veda
Aussie great angered by BCCI's treatment of Veda
Shubman upgrades his superpowers
Shubman upgrades his superpowers
Another injury blow for Archer ahead of NZ Tests
Another injury blow for Archer ahead of NZ Tests
India's active caseload, positivity rate drop: Govt
India's active caseload, positivity rate drop: Govt
'Big Three' getting old? Here's what Djokovic said...
'Big Three' getting old? Here's what Djokovic said...
Cyclone Tauktae: 4 dead in Karnataka, 73 villages hit
Cyclone Tauktae: 4 dead in Karnataka, 73 villages hit

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

Check out Virat in school!

Check out Virat in school!

Kane-Kohli: Jaffer mocks Vaughan

Kane-Kohli: Jaffer mocks Vaughan

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use