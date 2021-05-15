News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shubman upgrades his superpowers

Shubman upgrades his superpowers

By Rediff Cricket
May 15, 2021 19:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India cricketer Shubman Gill gets a jab of the COVID-19 vaccine

Photograph: Shubman Gill/Twitter
 

Shubman Gill on Saturday, May 15, received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

'Get your superpowers upgraded as soon as you are able to. Massive shoutout to all the doctors and frontline workers for putting in all the effort,' the India opener posted alongside the pic.

The Indian players picked for the World Test Championship final next month and the five Test series in England thereafter have been asked to get vaccinated before they congregate in Mumbai to spend a week in quarantine.

The players have also been asked to spend the next week at home, safe from the coronavirus. Anyone who tests positive in Mumbai will not be on the flight to London on June 2.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
How Shreyas is recovering from injury
How Shreyas is recovering from injury
How Bond played major role in shaping Bumrah's career
How Bond played major role in shaping Bumrah's career
Shastri is 'Super proud of this bindass bunch'
Shastri is 'Super proud of this bindass bunch'
Fadnavis slams Maharashtra's handling of pandemic
Fadnavis slams Maharashtra's handling of pandemic
'Tauktae to become very severe cyclonic storm by Sun'
'Tauktae to become very severe cyclonic storm by Sun'
Overall Covid-19 situation stabilising in India: Govt
Overall Covid-19 situation stabilising in India: Govt
Misuse of steroids cause of mucormycosis: AIIMS chief
Misuse of steroids cause of mucormycosis: AIIMS chief

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

Who gets the jab this way, Rishabh?

Who gets the jab this way, Rishabh?

I was scared: Saha on battle with COVID

I was scared: Saha on battle with COVID

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use