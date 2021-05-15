Shubman upgrades his superpowers

May 15, 2021 19:01 IST

Photograph: Shubman Gill/Twitter

Shubman Gill on Saturday, May 15, received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

'Get your superpowers upgraded as soon as you are able to. Massive shoutout to all the doctors and frontline workers for putting in all the effort,' the India opener posted alongside the pic.

The Indian players picked for the World Test Championship final next month and the five Test series in England thereafter have been asked to get vaccinated before they congregate in Mumbai to spend a week in quarantine.

The players have also been asked to spend the next week at home, safe from the coronavirus. Anyone who tests positive in Mumbai will not be on the flight to London on June 2.