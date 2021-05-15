News
Kane-Kohli: Jaffer mocks Vaughan

Kane-Kohli: Jaffer mocks Vaughan

By Rediff Cricket
May 15, 2021 11:34 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, left, with Kane Willimson. Photograph: BCCI
 

Wasim Jaffer took a funny swipe at Michael Vaughan's comparision of Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson.

Kohli and Williamson will lead their respective teams in the World Test Championship final in Southampton starting June 18.

'If Kane Williamson was Indian,' Vaughan had said, 'he'd be the greatest player in the world,' adding, 'You're not allowed to say that Virat Kohli is not the greatest because you'd get an absolute pelting on social media. So, you all say Virat is the best purely to get a few more clicks and likes.'

'Kane Williamson, across formats, is equally the best. I think the way he plays, the calm demeanor, his humbleness, the fact that he is silent about what he does,' the former England captain noted.

'Kane Williamson is right up there with the great players across the three formats and certainly matches Virat Kohli,' Vaughan declared.

This is Wasim Jaffer's response to Vaughan -- delivered in trademark Jaffer style:

Wasim Jaffer

For those who don't get Jaffer's reference, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has six fingers on each hand.

 

Rediff Cricket
